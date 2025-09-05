‘You are not alone’: Suburban communities try to reassure residents ahead of threatened immigration raids

As the Chicago area girds for federal immigration raids, some communities are publicly supporting local immigrants and trying to relieve growing anxiety. AP

As the Chicago area girds for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, some communities are publicly supporting local immigrants and trying to relieve growing anxiety.

Mundelein, North Chicago and Lake County officials have issued online statements emphasizing their law enforcement officers won’t participate in federal immigration activities.

The statements also stress that anyone living in the U.S. has legal rights regardless of citizenship status, and they provided links to groups that can provide information or assistance regarding immigration issues.

Aurora officials on Friday emphasized their commitment to the city’s immigrant population ahead of a Mexican historical and cultural celebration scheduled for this weekend.

The Great Lakes Naval Station near North Chicago reportedly will be the staging ground for the immigration operations. Additionally, it could house National Guard or active-duty service members if President Donald Trump makes good on his threat to send U.S. troops to the area, as he’s already done in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

Gov. JB Pritzker, U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, members of the Chicago-area congressional delegation and other elected officials have criticized the president’s tactics.

In a joint statement, Lake County and North Chicago officials acknowledge the threatened federal action is unsettling — and that, as Illinois law mandates, they won’t participate or assist.

“Our local resources remain focused on serving and protecting our residents,” the statement reads.

The statement goes on to encourage people in need of guidance or support to contact “trusted organizations,” including the North Suburban Legal Aid Clinic and the Mano-A-Mano Family Resource Center. It also suggests people familiarize themselves with their legal rights through resources available from those organizations and the Illinois attorney general’s office.

“You are not alone,” the statement concludes. “Your community stands with you and together we will navigate this moment with care, steadiness and resolve.”

Mundelein officials issued a similar statement Friday in English and Spanish.

Mundelein officials insist local police will not participate in any federal immigration activities. Officers who respond to calls stemming from anti-immigration operations will be limited to maintaining public safety and observation, the village’s statement reads.

Additionally, the Mundelein Police Department will continue collaborating with community groups, schools and other organizations to assist residents.

While an upcoming Mexican Independence Day festival in Chicago called El Grito Chicago has been called off because of the feared ICE raids, Aurora will celebrate Fiestas Patrias with a festival Saturday at Wilder Park and a parade Sunday.

Without mentioning the threatened ICE activity, a statement published Friday on Aurora’s website says city employees, including police, are working to make sure the festival “is safe and enjoyable for all.”

The statement also says Aurora officials are committed to supporting the immigrant community and to ensuring all residents have equal access to city services and resources.

Earlier this summer, Hanover Park police announced on its Facebook page that it won’t participate in immigration enforcement activities or investigations, assist federal agents with immigration-related cases or detain people based solely on their immigration status. Additionally, ICE agents will not accompany Hanover Park police officers responding to 911 calls, the department said.

• Daily Herald staff writers Chris Gerke and Eric Peterson contributed to this report.