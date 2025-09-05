Naperville man faces child porn charges

A Naperville man has been charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography.

Julian M. Zborowski, 36, of the 1000 block of Heritage Drive, was arrested Friday by special agents with the Illinois State Police. He is charged with three felony counts of possession of child pornography and three felony counts of dissemination of child pornography.

According to a news release, ISP special agents started an investigation into the sharing of child sex abuse material on June 2 and identified Zborowski as a suspect.

On July 17, the agents executed a residential search warrant at Zborowski’s residence. Authorities say evidence was seized and an extensive forensic examination was required.

The DuPage County state’s attorney’s office approved an arrest warrant on Thursday.

Zborowski was being held at the DuPage County Jail, pending a detention hearing.