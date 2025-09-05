advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Naperville man faces child porn charges

Posted September 05, 2025 5:35 pm
Daily Herald report

A Naperville man has been charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography.

Julian M. Zborowski, 36, of the 1000 block of Heritage Drive, was arrested Friday by special agents with the Illinois State Police. He is charged with three felony counts of possession of child pornography and three felony counts of dissemination of child pornography.

According to a news release, ISP special agents started an investigation into the sharing of child sex abuse material on June 2 and identified Zborowski as a suspect.

On July 17, the agents executed a residential search warrant at Zborowski’s residence. Authorities say evidence was seized and an extensive forensic examination was required.

The DuPage County state’s attorney’s office approved an arrest warrant on Thursday.

Zborowski was being held at the DuPage County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Naperville News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company