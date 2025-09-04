Rolling Meadows police chief retiring; top deputy to take over

Rolling Meadows Police Chief John Nowacki is retiring Sept. 26. Courtesy of Rolling Meadows

Rolling Meadows Police Chief John Nowacki will retire later this month, ending a 38-year law enforcement career, including the last nine as the city’s top cop.

Current Deputy Chief Tony Peluso will assume Nowacki’s post three days after the chief formally retires Sept. 26, city officials said Thursday.

“The Rolling Meadows Police Department belongs to the residents it serves. The men and women who answer the call are in a class all their own,” Nowacki said in the announcement of his retirement. “They are leaders in the field of public service and law enforcement. It has been my privilege to work with them these past nine years.”

Nowacki became the city’s police chief in 2016, after 29 years with the Elk Grove Village Police Department, where he rose through the ranks to become deputy chief.

During his tenure, the department achieved and maintained Tier 1 Accreditation through the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program and, created a financial-assistance program for victims of crime and people in crisis by establishing the nonprofit Rolling Meadows Hope Fund, city officials said.

He also built strong community relations through programs such as Shop with a Cop, the Holiday House Decorating Contest the Block Party and the Holiday Food Drive, according to the city.

Peluso began his law enforcement career in 1997 as a police officer in Schaumburg and joined the Rolling Meadows force in 2007. He holds a master's in public safety administration from Lewis University and is a graduate of the School of Police Staff and Command at the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety, officials said.

“I’m truly humbled by the fact that City leaders have entrusted me to guide the Rolling Meadows Police Department into the future,” Peluso said in a written statement. “It is an honor to work with the outstanding men and women who serve this organization.”

Peluso will officially begin as chief on Monday, September 29.

Rolling Meadows Deputy Police Chief Tony Peluso will become chief on Sept. 29. Courtesy of Rolling Meadows