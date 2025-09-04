Mount Prospect approves plan, financial incentives for renovations at Lions Memorial Park

Rendering of the water slide that will be among the improvements at Lions Memorial Park in Mount Prospect. Courtesy of Mount Prospect

Lions Memorial Park in Mount Prospect will undergo a major renovation, including a new recreation center and expanded outdoor amenities at the 20.8-acre site.

Mount Prospect village board members approved the plan at Tuesday's meeting and also voted to help the project with financial incentives.

The Mount Prospect Park District plans to demolish the existing recreation center and swimming pool to make way for a modern 55,700-square-foot, two-story facility at 411 S. Maple St. and expanded pool facilities.

Voters approved a $46.2 million bond referendum last year to fund the project.

The new building will house a gymnasium, walking track, dance studio, multi-generational room, multi-purpose rooms, art studio and preschool room.

The new aquatic area will feature a leisure pool with water slides, pool equipment building splash pad and bathhouse. The maximum height of the water slide structure will be 31 feet.

The project includes significant outdoor recreation improvements, including six new pickleball courts, a skate park, a basketball court, outdoor game areas and a seasonal ice rink.

Demolition is scheduled to begin in October, with construction continuing through 2026. The renovations are expected to be finished by Spring 2027.

During construction, portions of the park, including tennis courts and the band shell, will remain open. Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies will be relocated to other venues during construction.

The village board authorized an intergovernmental agreement with the park district to spend $1.5 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds to support the project — $1 million for swimming pool facility improvements and $500,000 for the skate park construction. The village also waived approximately $685,000 in development fees.

“These are TIF funds that are paid by the people in that area,” explained Trustee William Grossi said.

“I think we’re going to see that money come back to us very quickly with sales tax revenue for our restaurants and Caputo’s and all those places,” Trustee John Matuszak said.

The renovation opens a new chapter on Lions Memorial Park's 70-year history. The park was established in 1955 through a land donation from the Lions Club. The recreation center was built in 1970, while the swimming pool was constructed in 1984.

Rendering of the skate park that is coming to Lions Memorial Park in Mount Prospect. Courtesy of Mount Prospect