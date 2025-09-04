Former Arlington Heights school nurse sentenced for misappropriating students’ medicine

Tory E. Eitz

A nurse charged with misappropriating medication prescribed for students at an Arlington Heights Elementary School pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple counts of child endangerment, forgery and official misconduct.

Tory E. Eitz, 48, was sentenced to 180 days in the Cook County jail, 90 days of which she will serve in the jail’s drug treatment program.

Noting Eitz, “selfishly disregarded the safety of students under her care” and “abused her position of trust,” Cook County Judge Marc Martin also sentenced her to 30 months probation, ordered random drug testing, prohibited her from contacting the students and their families, and imposed $869 in fines.

Additionally, Martin prohibited Eitz from participating in certain health care employment, including providing services related to children. Martin noted Eitz’s nursing license is under review.

Eitz worked at from Aug. 19, 2019 through May 8, 2024, at Westgate Elementary School school, where prosecutors say she was responsible for documenting, storing, handling and administering prescribed medication that “included controlled amphetamine substances” for several students.

She was fired in May 2024 amid an investigation into the allegations. In April of this year, the parents of nine Westgate students sued Eitz, school leaders and Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 administrators alleging she intentionally gave children the wrong medication and school leaders had the ability to stop her but “actively chose not to.”

Cook County sheriff’s deputies handcuffed Eitz and ushered her out of the Rolling Meadows courtroom Thursday following the lengthy hearing during which eight parents described in wrenching detail the suffering their children endured — which included emotional and physical distress, academic decline and erratic behavior.

Several parents indicated their children took medication for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, anxiety and related conditions.

Most of the parents broke down describing the trauma their children experienced. One mother described her trusting, happy daughter becoming depressed, anxious and isolated.

Many parents blamed themselves. And they criticized district officials who one father claimed “knew about this far sooner than when we were notified” but failed to protect students.

On the advice of her attorney, Eitz declined to make a statement.

A father described how the former school nurse’s behavior robbed his son of the medication that allowed him to focus. He said Eitz put his son and other innocent children at risk by giving them “potentially fatal drugs while stealing their prescription medication.”

“More horrifically, he tested positive for fentanyl,” the man continued. “Our child could have died.”

The man’s wife read a letter from their son describing his emotional state.

“I was angry, scared and frustrated because it was her fault, but I was punished,” wrote the boy adding, “if I ever do see her, I will tell her she ruined my life.”

Describing Eitz as a predator, a mother testified her son “was preyed upon by someone who exploited his vulnerabilities to satisfy her own selfish needs.”

The woman said her son blamed himself when Eitz lost her job.

“He drew a picture of her leaving the school with a heart which was meant to be his heart … and it was broken,” she said.

Another parent testified she considered Eitz a friend. The woman said she became physically ill upon learning Eitz “had been stealing medication … for years.”

“How could someone I trusted, a nurse who fully understood the harm of her actions, a mother, do this?,” she said. “This wasn't a one-time lapse in judgment. It was calculated. It was targeted. It was deliberate.”

“The most devastating part is there is no way to know the lifelong impact on these children’s health,” she added. “The damage is still unfolding.”

Westgate Elementary School in Arlington Heights. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald, 2024