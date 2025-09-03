advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Transportation

‘Very, very fortunate’: No injuries when plane overshoots Chicago Executive runway

Posted September 03, 2025 3:18 pm
Russell Lissau
 

A small jet overshot a runway while landing Wednesday at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling and crashed through a perimeter fence, stopping just short of Hintz Road.

The plane didn’t hit any cars and no one was hurt, Deputy Police Chief Michael Conway said.

“(We’re) very, very fortunate,” Conway said.

The twin-engine Gulfstream G150 is owned by the Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management insurance company of Rolling Meadows, federal aviation records indicate. A company spokesperson couldn’t be reached Wednesday.

The jet, which is based at Chicago Executive, was coming in from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Conway said. Two pilots were the only occupants.

A small plane went off the runway and through a fence at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling on Wednesday. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A little after noon, the jet was landing on a north-south runway on the north side of the airport property when it went off the pavement, onto grass and blasted through the fence. It stopped “right at the curb” for Hintz Road, Conway said.

The tip of the plane’s nose could be seen extending slightly over the roadside gutter near Hintz Road’s eastbound lanes.

Safety equipment at the end of the runway kept the plane from going farther, according to an airport news release.

While Hintz’s eastbound lanes were temporarily shut down, the westbound lanes remained open to traffic. Orange traffic cones kept passing cars away from the jet and emergency vehicles parked on Hintz Road.

The runway used by the plane shut down after the crash. Normal operations at Chicago Executive were expected to resume later Wednesday, according airport officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Local News Prospect Heights Transportation Wheeling
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company