Tap House Grill in Algonquin permanently closes

Tap House Grill in Algonquin announced it was closing permanently on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. Courtesy of Michelle Meyer

The restaurant Tap House Grill in Algonquin Commons permanently closed its doors Tuesday.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we announce that we have permanently closed Tap House Algonquin,” the Facebook post on the restaurant’s page reads. “We loved our time here and being a part of the community. We truly appreciate all of the loyalty and memories.”

The American pub-style franchise restaurant and bar, located at 1508 S. Randall Road, is one of a few remaining locations in the area. The Oswego location shut its doors in February, and Plainfield suddenly closed last year. Locations in Lemont and Palatine remain open, according to Facebook pages.

Tap House Grill opened a few years after Algonquin Commons was purchased by California-based Red Mountain Group Inc. in 2021. The company planned to invest $90 million to transform the center into an entertainment and shopping venue, featuring a playground, open space and a two-story venue building.

But those plans never came to fruition, and Red Mountain Group put the shopping mall up for sale last year.

Representatives at Tap House Grill could not be immediately reached for comment.