Palatine council weighing regulations for e-bikes, e-scooters

Palatine is set to become the latest suburb to place restrictions on the use of e-bikes and e-scooters. Proposed rules include a helmet requirement and minimum age of 15.

Prompted by mounting safety concerns, Palatine village council members are set to place regulations on the use e-bikes and e-scooters in town.

The council discussed the proposed changes to village code Tuesday, ahead of a final vote expected Sept. 15.

“We have heard from a lot of our residents,” Village Manager Reid Ottesen said. “The overwhelming number that we hear from are complaining about this. ‘Why are you allowing it? What can be done.’”

The regulations would apply to powered devices that can exceed 12 mph, village officials said.

If approved, the rules would prohibit the vehicles’ use on sidewalks and major thoroughfares, including Northwest Highway and Hick and Rand roads. The vehicles would have to follow posted speed limits on village streets and meet state equipment requirements, including proper lighting, reflectors and brakes. Riders would be required to wear helmets.

Exemptions would include government employees performing official duties, people with disabilities using mobility devices, and children under eight using toy vehicles on sidewalks or in crosswalks under parental supervision.

District 4 council member Joseph Falkenberg said he has serious safety concerns about the vehicles, citing anecdotal evidence from medical professionals about injuries to children.

“The phrase that keeps coming up over and over when I talk to people is it's a ticking time bomb,” he said.

Ottesen reported that a child collided with a squad car while operating an e-scooter.

Deputy Police Chief David Brandwein said the emphasis will be placed on education over enforcement.

“The end goal is to protect pedestrians and riders,” he said.

Council members decided not to require a driver’s license to operate one of the vehicles, instead settling on a minimum age of 15 with a learner’s permit and no driver’s license requirement for those 18 and older.

“We probably all know plenty of people who don’t have a driver’s licenses for whatever reason. Maybe an e-bike is something that is more comfortable for them,” District 1 council member Greg Langer said.

Among the residents speaking to the council about the proposal was Elizabeth Dixon, whose husband has early onset dementia and does not have a driver's license.

“These e-bikes help him get out into fresh air,” Dixon said. “He can't walk very far because he's had two strokes, but he can ride his e-bike.”

Resident Ryan McGaughey said many Gen Z individuals don't obtain driver’s licenses due to ride-share availability.

And Gary Ouellette, whose son owns an e-bike, opposed blanket restrictions.

“I feel that banning all these vehicles is the pendulum swinging too far,” he said.

Elizabeth Dixon addresses the Palatine village council during Tuesday's discussion of regulations on e-bikes and e-scooters.