Man killed while crossing street near Des Plaines
A pedestrian died Tuesday night after being struck by a car while crossing a road near Des Plaines, police said.
The 83-year-old man was crossing Potter Road near West Golf Road shortly before 8 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle headed north, Cook County sheriff’s police said.
The man was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge but couldn’t be saved, police said. He was pronounced dead about 8:30 p.m.
Sheriff’s police are investigating. No additional information was available Wednesday.
