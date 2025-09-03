Hoffman Estates approves 3-year contract with police officers’ union

Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com/2016 Hoffman Estates officials have approved a new contract with the village’s police officers’ union covering the years 2025 through 2027.

The contract with Metropolitan Alliance of Police Chapter 96 covers all 70 of the department’s police officers below the rank of sergeant.

Such employees will generally receive salary increases of 3.5% for 2025, and 3.25% in both 2026 and 2027.

The additional salary cost of 2025 compared to 2024 will be about $220,000, Deputy Village Manager Dan O’Malley said.

There are separate salary schedules in the contract for those hired before and after Jan. 1, 2014.

Those in the earlier category will receive market adjustments of an additional 1.25% increase in 2026 and 1.5% in 2027. Officers in the later category with six to eight years of service will receive the same market adjustments in those two years.

The contract also specifies specialty pay for those with particular responsibilities that’s prorated for as much of the year as those are performed.

Over 12 months, those in investigations will receive an additional $1,600, evidence technicians and traffic crash investigators $950, and those regularly using their foreign language fluency to translate will be paid $500.

Field training officers will receive an additional 1.5 hours of pay per day working in that capacity.

The contract provides career service incentive payments on specific anniversaries. These are $850 for 10 years, $1,100 for 15 years, $1,350 for 20 years and $1,600 for 25 years.

Though the negotiations did go into mediation regarding salary and benefits, O’Malley said much of the cause of the delay from January was simply scheduling. The union had a new executive board going into the process, he added.

Representatives of the union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

O’Malley said negotiations are already starting for the next contract with the police department’s approximately 13-member sergeants’ union, with the aim of finishing by the expiration of the current one on Dec. 31.