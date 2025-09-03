advertisement
Local Politics

Batavia alderman to resign

Posted September 03, 2025 6:31 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

Batavia is looking for a new 7th Ward alderman, as Alderman Sarah Vogelsinger is resigning.

Mayor Jeff Schielke announced the news at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Vogelsinger said she is doing so due to increased obligations to her family because her husband is working more hours at his job.

“It was a really hard decision,” she said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed the time here learning from all the experts” on topics that come before the council, she said.

Vogelsinger was elected in 2021 and re-elected in April. The council will accept her resignation at its next meeting. People interested in being appointed to the seat can submit resumes and letters of application to the mayor’s office.

The 7th Ward serves the far west and southwest side of the city.

