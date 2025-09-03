Buffalo Grove man charged with attempted murder

Cody J. Romano

A 34-year-old Buffalo Grove man faces an attempted murder charge alleging he tried to suffocate a woman with a pillow while threatening to kill her, authorities said Wednesday.

Cody J. Romano also is charged with aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a domestic battery, stemming from the reported Aug. 20 attack, according to Buffalo Grove police.

Romano is being held in the Cook County jail pending a pretrial detention hearing Sept. 23.

Police said officers responding to a call of a woman being attacked in the 200 block of Forest Place at about 10:50 a.m. Aug. 20, found a 29-year-old woman and a 34-year-old male witness outside a single-family home.

Authorities said officers were told a man identified as Romano attacked the woman inside a home. She was able to struggle free and run into the street, where she found a lawn care worker who shielded her as her attacker tried to drag her back into the home, police said.

Romano initially fled the scene, but later returned and was arrested, police said. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital for a medical episode and remained there until Aug. 28, police said.