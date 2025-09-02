Batavia city seeks painters for new ‘good energy’ mural

The Batavia Public Art Initiative is seeking volunteers to help paint a new mural project titled “The City of Good Energy” on the south side of the Comedy Vault building at 18 E. Wilson St. Courtesy of Water Street Studios

In art imitating life, a new mural coming to Batavia will tout “A City of Good Energy,” and community members are invited to help paint the south wall of The Comedy Vault.

The Batavia Public Art Initiative is seeking public support to fund materials and collaborate in the mural’s installation this September. Volunteers will follow paint-by-number-style instructions. A community reveal celebration is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4.

“Help us bring Batavia’s spirit to life through art,” Bonnie Baumgartner, Water Street Studios board member and co-chair of the Batavia Public Art Initiative, said in a release. “By supporting this mural, you’re helping create a vibrant gateway that reflects who we are, a city filled with creativity, generosity and good energy.”

The mural was designed by artist Amy Decker, an art educator at Hinckley-Big Rock High School. She was selected from more than 30 other artists.

The colorful mural will depict people enjoying the Fox River path, playful dogs, lush greenery and a radiant sunburst, harnessing the energy of Batavia’s family-friendly community, according to the release.

Designers hope the 24-foot-by -20-foot mural will serve as a colorful welcome to visitors and residents to downtown Batavia.

“The artwork will celebrate Batavia’s identity as a friendly, active, and creative community, home to multi-generational families, vibrant nature, and a thriving culture of artists and makers,” Baumgartner said. “We’re thrilled to see this vision come to life with the help of our volunteers.”

Decker said she was excited to expand her creativity beyond the classroom.

“Working with my students has grounded my work in connection, accessibility, and the power of art to bring people together,” Decker said in the release.

Michael Macroni, owners’ representative of the downtown building, said he’s proud to host the new landmark artwork.

“This wall has been part of my family’s story for decades, and I can’t think of a better way to honor my father and our community than by turning it into a symbol of Batavia’s spirit,” Macroni said in the release.

To donate to the project or register to participate, visit givebutter.com/wssgatewaymural.