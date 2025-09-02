advertisement
Illinois State Politics

Wilmette’s Dabrowski preparing gubernatorial campaign

Posted September 02, 2025 1:24 pm
Russell Lissau
 

He hasn’t yet publicly declared a gubernatorial bid, but conservative activist Ted Dabrowski sure looks like a man running for the state’s highest office.

In recent weeks, Dabrowski, a Republican from Wilmette, formally created a campaign committee and filed paperwork with the Illinois State Board of Elections indicating that he’ll self-fund the organization. He also lent the campaign $250,000 and then an additional $100, state records filed Tuesday indicate.

Also Tuesday, the Wirepoints nonprofit research and media company announced Dabrowski has resigned as its president and no longer will write columns for the organization. Wirepoints research director John Klingner resigned to join Dabrowski’s campaign, too, the company revealed. Wirepoints founder and executive editor Mark Glennon also resigned.

Other candidates for the GOP nomination include DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick of Woodridge and former congressional hopeful Joe Severino of Lake Forest.

Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker is running for reelection.

Bauer to run in 53rd

Elizabeth Bauer Courtesy of Elizabeth Bauer

An Arlington Heights woman has announced her candidacy for the state House.

Elizabeth Bauer will seek the Republican nomination for the 53rd District seat in March 2026. The post is now held by first-term state Rep. Nicolle Grasse, an Arlington Heights Democrat.

Grasse was appointed to the seat in June 2024, after Democratic state Rep. Mark Walker, also of Arlington Heights, was appointed to an open state Senate seat. Grasse won a two-year term in November.

In her campaign announcement, Bauer, an actuary, said Illinois is dangerously dependent on revenue from gambling and cannabis sales. She called it “a clear and present danger” for current and future residents.

Bauer also criticized the amount of public funds being spent on medical expenses for immigrants here illegally and a proposal to cap prescription drug prices, among other pieces of legislation.

Bauer ran for the Northwest Suburban High School District 214 board in 2021 and 2023.

The 53rd District includes portions of Arlington Heights, Mount Prospect, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg and Elk Grove Village.

Political Roundabout is an occasional column on campaign, legislative and political news with a suburban focus.

