Things to do Sept. 5-11: Platzkonzert Germanfest, Taste of Chicago, Bloomingdale Septemberfest and more

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, Sept. 7, 2024 Ed and Joy Rohn of Hoffman Estates enjoy beer during last year’s Platzkonzert Germanfest in Hoffman Estates.

Starts before Friday

Sandwich Fair: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 3-5; 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 6; and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, at 15730 Pratt Road, Sandwich. 137th annual event with food, rides, livestock events, entertainment and more. Harness racing at 11 a.m. and Illinois State RC Car and Truck Racing Championships at 7 p.m. Wednesday; truck pulls at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and an antique auto show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and demolition derby at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Music lineup: Wednesday: Beauty & the Beats at 7 p.m.; Thursday: Wilson River Band at 5:30 p.m. and Drift Away at 7 p.m.; Friday: Talk of the Town Swing Band at 3 p.m., Redhorse at 5:30 p.m., Deacon Frost at 7 p.m., and Warren Zeiders at 8 p.m. with special guest Riplock ($58.50); Saturday: Honeyspoon at 11 a.m., The Beaux at 1 p.m., The Lower Fifth at 4 p.m., and Steve Sharp Band at 7 p.m.; Sunday: Cloggin’ Craze at noon, Patchouli at 1 p.m. and Vicarious at 2 p.m. $10; $7 for kids 6-12; free for kids 5 and younger. Five-day pass: $10-$25. sandwichfair.com.

Swadeshi Mela — The India-America Trade Fair: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 4-7, at the Mall of India parking lot, 776 Route 59, Naperville. Vendor stalls featuring handmade crafts and organic products, traditional art and performances, food courts with authentic local flavors and activities for all ages. Free face painting for the first 100 kids; registration required. Limited online-only tickets for $5 a day or $7 at the gate. Free for kids 12 and younger. Four-day pass: $15. theswadeshimela.com.

Friday, Sept. 5

Get Movin’ Highland Park: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 5-6, at Upside Events, 444 Central Ave., and other locations in Highland Park. Ticket includes unlimited access to speakers, discounts from local vendors, morning meditation walk to the beach, meditation and stretch class, closing circle ceremony, raffles and swag bag. A portion of ticket sales go to rebeccasdream.org. $50 for a two-day pass, plus $10 per additional class. chicagodancetherapy.com/getmovin.

St. Charles Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, in the parking lot next to the old police station on Riverview and Cedar Avenue, St. Charles. Meat, eggs, cheese, breads, sweets, honey, microgreens, mushrooms and more. facebook.com/STCFarmersMarket.

MainStreet Libertyville’s First Fridays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Festival of the Vine: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 5-6, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, on James Street, between Fourth and Fifth streets, Geneva. Geneva restaurants offer specialties under an outdoor tent at the Flavor Fare partnered with wine and live music. Arts and crafts show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Third and Campbell streets. Merchant wine events, business booths, kids’ activities and free horse-drawn carriage rides. Hosted by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. Flavor Fare tickets available online starting at $20. genevachamber.com/events/festival-of-the-vine.

Taste of Chicago returns Friday through Sunday, Sept. 5-7, in Chicago’s Grant Park. Courtesy of the city of Chicago

Taste of Chicago: Noon to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 5-7, in Grant Park, Jackson and Columbus, Chicago. Over 50 food vendors and food trucks, Eli’s Cheesecake Birthday Celebration at noon Saturday, Chicago Summer Dance events all three days and more. Music lineup: Friday: Shawnee Dez at 6 p.m. and Lupe Fiasco at 7 p.m.; Saturday: PAMÉ at 6 p.m. and JoJo at 7 p.m.; and Sunday: Blood Club at 6 p.m. and Elvis Crespo at 7 p.m. Food vendors only accept credit cards. Free. chicago.gov.

Downtown Elgin Market: 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, on South Riverside Drive, Elgin. Farmers, makers, live music, Sip N’ Shop and kids’ activities. Dog-friendly. LINK Matching program. downtownelgin.com/market.

Oktoberfest celebration: 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 5-6, under a big tent on the Benedictine University campus near the Dan and Ada Rice Center, College Road and Maple Avenue, Lisle. Inaugural event featuring German food, beer, and live music from Mike Knauf & Die Musikmeisters Friday and Keith Stras & Polka Confetti Saturday. Benefits student life and activities, campus beautification and future special events. $15 includes one free beer or pretzel; $5 for kids 6-12. Food and beverage tickets available in advance online. Free parking. ben.edu/oktoberfest.

Rock the Block Party: 4-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at Elmhurst City Centre, 109 W. First St., Elmhurst. Music, food and drinks from local restaurants, Kids Zone from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and more. Music lineup: Friday: Cary Kanno & the Elmhurst Collective at 4 p.m., The PriSSillas at 5:15 p.m., Hello Weekend at 7:15 p.m., and Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press at 9:15 p.m.; and Saturday: DJ Dance Party at 11 a.m., Fearless/The Taylor Tribute at 12:15 p.m., Disco Circus at 2:30 p.m., Fletcher Rockwell at 4:30 p.m., ARRA at 6:30 p.m. and Sixteen Candles at 8:45 p.m. Cashless event; credit or debit cards for food and beverage purchases. Free. elmhurstcitycentre.com.

Throwback Music Fest: 4-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5; 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, at Gladstone Park, 6100 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Live music, food and drinks, kids’ activities, pet costume parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, First Responders Heroes Celebration at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, classic car show and 2025 Miss Throwback Pin-Up contest, arts and crafts and more. Music lineup: Friday: Todd & The Ten Pins at 5 p.m., Suite 9 at 6:30 p.m., and LP Vinyl at 8:30 p.m.; Saturday: You Know Who Band at 12:30 p.m., Stray Dogs at 2 p.m., The PriSSillas at 4 p.m., Northside at 6 p.m., and 7th heaven at 8 p.m.; and Sunday: St. Pat’s Band at noon, Jay Vanna Acoustic at 12:30 p.m., Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones at 2 p.m., Mock Star at 4 p.m., and Bon Journeyed at 6 p.m. Donation-based fee for ages 5 and older. throwbackmusicfest.com.

Winfield Good Old Days: 4-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, at Church Street and Beecher Avenue, Winfield. 58th annual festival featuring music, food, kids’ zone, trolley tours, teen dance, business expo and activities. Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday. Free. winfieldgoodolddays.com.

20th annual Roselle Cruise Nights: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, at the American Legion Hall, 344 E. Maple, Roselle. The School of Rock will perform. Free. cruiseroselle.com.

Edgewater Music Fest: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 6-7, on Broadway, between Thorndale and Ardmore avenues, Chicago. More than 35 original acts performing on two stages and more than 80 local vendors. Music lineup: Friday: Cloud Nothings at 8:45 p.m. and Bev Rage & The Drinks at 9 p.m.; Saturday: Sludgeworth at 8:45 p.m. and Ric Wilson at 8:45 p.m.; and Sunday: Foxy Shazam at 8:30 p.m. and Sweet Pill at 9 p.m. $10 suggested donation. edgewatermusicfest.com.

Itasca’s 17th annual Oktoberfest: 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, and 3-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at Washington Park, 350 E. Irving Park Road, Itasca. Live music, German food and entertainment. Free admission and parking. itascaparkdistrict.com/602/Oktoberfest.

North Aurora Cruise Night: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, at the Towne Center shopping plaza, located off Orchard Gateway, North Aurora. Dash plaques for the first 80 participants, plus Mayor’s Choice and Police Chief’s Choice awards. Food from Juquilita Tacos and The Lovely Lemon starting at 6 p.m. northaurora.org.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, Sept. 7, 2024 Becky Modglin, left, of Schaumburg and Carol Frascati of Bloomingdale sip beer during last year’s Platzkonzert Germanfest in Hoffman Estates.

Platzkonzert Germanfest: 5:30-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, at Village Green, 5450 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. A family-friendly Oktoberfest-style celebration featuring Hofbrau beer, authentic German food, live music, free kids’ activities and more. Music: Friday: Alpine Blast at 5:30 p.m. and The Polka Floyd Show at 8:30 p.m.; Saturday: Alpine Thunder at noon, Blaskapelle Milwaukee at 4 p.m. and Hello Weekend at 8 p.m.; and Sunday: Die Musikmeisters Band at noon. Free. hoffmanestates.org.

Outdoor Movie Nights: 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. Face painting, balloon artist, games and more before “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” at 7 p.m. Free. shopdeerparktowncenter.com.

Wheaton Park District Summer Entertainment Series: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Music from Second Hand News from 6-7:15 p.m. and The PettyBreakers at 8 p.m. Gate opens at 5 p.m. $10 in advance or $12 at the gate. Tickets: memorialparkwheaton.com.

First Friday Concert: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, at the Lost Valley Visitor Center at Glacial Park, Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood. Justin Wallace will perform. Bring a picnic dinner (no glass containers). In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors. mccdistrict.org.

“Puffs”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 5-14, at Elgin Community College’s SecondSpace, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Follow Wayne and his Puff pals as they navigate classes, friendships and hilariously chaotic events. $16-$18. eccartscenter.org.

GreenRoom’s First Fridays Improv: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, at Hemmens Theatre in the Round, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $15-$20. hemmens.org.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Naperville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 6, in the Fifth Avenue Station parking lot, 200 E. Fifth Ave., Naperville. Locally grown food, breads, sweets and an array of products. facebook.com/NapervilleFarmersMarket.

Batavia Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 6, on North River Street, between Wilson and Spring streets, Batavia. Produce, baked goods, plants, honey and related farm products. Vendors must grow, harvest and/or produce at least 75% of market products. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Huntley Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, along Coral Street, Huntley. Fresh produce, artisanal crafts and treats from regional vendors. huntley.il.us.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at Main and Liberty streets, Wheaton. Outdoor market offering fresh produce, flowers, handcrafted goods, specialty foods, jewelry, crafts, baked goods and more. bensidounusa.com/wheaton.

Fishing Derby: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at Surrey Woods Park, 560 Ascot Lane, Streamwood. Annual Kiwanis Club of Streamwood Fishing Derby for kids 3-12. Registration at 8:30 a.m.; fishing at 9 a.m. Limited bait will be available. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. Free. streamwoodparks.org.

Elmhurst’s Touch-a-Truck: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 6, at Berens Park’s east parking lot, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave., Elmhurst. Climb on and explore a variety of vehicles. The first hour will be a quiet hour for kids who love trucks, but not the noise. Food trucks: Brown’s Chicken, Tacos El Amigazo, D’s Treats & Ice Cream, Smallcakes and Windy City Ice Cream. Free. epd.org.

Goebbert’s Fall Festival offers food, produce, mazes, pig races and more from Sept. 6 through Oct. 31 at the South Barrington location. Daily Herald File Photo

Goebbert’s Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Saturday, Sept. 6, through Oct. 30, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31 at Goebbert’s Farm & Garden Center, 40 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Animals, corn stalk mazes, wagon rides, pig races, fall food, produce and more. Some attractions are only available on weekends. $19 on weekdays and Halloween; $23 in advance online and $26 at the door on weekends and Columbus Day; free for kids 2 and younger. Extra fees for animal rides ($8) and gem mining ($10-$25). goebbertspumpkinfarm.com/fall-festival.

Historic Elgin House Tour: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 6-7, in Elgin. The 43rd annual event features seven homes on Elgin’s west side. Registration site: Church of the Brethren, 783 W. Highland Ave. $20, $15 for ages 65 and older and 18 and younger; $5 more the day-of. historicelginhousetour.com.

Sketch Racine: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at various locations throughout Racine, Wisconsin. Join a group of Urban Sketchers at the Horlick Malt Belle City Square Complex, Klinkert Barn and EAVE Rooftop Cocktail Lounge to create your own sketches of these iconic Racine locations. Bring a sketchpad. Free. visitracinecounty.com/events/sketch-racine-2025-a-one-day-event.

Pet Event: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at Bartlett Gazebo Park, 120 N. Eastern Ave., Bartlett. Seventh annual event for pets and their humans. Features 20 area rescue organizations, more than 20 pet-related vendors and animal demos. Food and treats for purchase. Free. artsinbartlett.org/pet-event.

Art on the Fox: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, along Main Street in downtown Algonquin. Featuring 75 original artists; live music; Kid Zone for art projects, games, spin art and sand sculpture; live painting classes; and food and drink. Free. artonthefox.com.

Big Truck Show: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 6, at the James O. Breen Community Park, 3615 Campton Hills Drive, St. Charles. The equipment may include trucks, cars and tractors. In partnership with Pistons for the Parks Foundation car show. All vehicles welcome for the car show: vintage, antique, muscle, low riders, grand tourers, hot rods, roadsters, classics, motorcycles and more. Awards presented for Owner’s Choice, People’s Choice, Kid’s Choice and Grand Champion. 50/50 Raffle. Food truck on-site. Alcohol-free event. Rain or shine. Parking spaces assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. $15 per vehicle. Register: stcparkfoundation.org/events.

DuPage Comic Con Fall Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at DuPage County Fairgrounds Building 1, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. More than 150 comic book dealers; toy, collectible and trading card vendors; artists and guests. $10; free for kids younger than 12. mcconventions.com/dupage-comic-con.

Mundelein Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 6-7, in Courtland Commons in downtown Mundelein. Juried art festival showcases the works of local artists in a variety of media, plus local musicians and food. Free. mundeleincommunityconnection.org.

Printers Row Lit Fest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 6-7, in Chicago’s Printers Row neighborhood on South Dearborn, from Ida B. Wells to Polk Street, Chicago. Hundreds of booksellers and two days of programming. Free. printersrowlitfest.org.

Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove hosts pig races during its annual fall hours. Courtesy Adam Glickman, Adam Glickman Photography

Richardson Adventure Farm: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 9 p.m. Sundays and 3-11 p.m. Fridays, starting Saturday, Sept. 6, through September, and 3-9 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays through Sundays in October through Oct. 26, at Richardson Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. Corn maze, pumpkin patch, observation tower, zip line, zorbing, pig races and more. $24, $20 for kids 3-12, and free for kids 2 and younger; $30/$24 Saturdays and Sundays in October. richardsonadventurefarm.com.

Stade’s Arts & Crafts on the Farm: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, at Stade’s Farm & Market, 3709 W. Miller Road, McHenry. 11th annual arts and crafts show featuring over 100 original artists and crafters specializing in jewelry making, paintings, wooden signs, metal garden art, soap aromatherapy, holiday decorations, handmade paper cards, knitted items, dog treats, pottery, sports items, blankets, etched mirrors and glassware, marvel lamps, clothing, toys and more. stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Summer’s Last Hurrah!: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at Panton Mill Park, 9 N. Water St., South Elgin. Rotary Club of Elgin event with live music, kids’ activities, food trucks and beverages. Touch-a-Truck from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children’s FunFest, Crafts Fair & Makers’ Market, Sponsors and Community Showcase from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Costumed pet parade at 4 p.m. Electro Retro, Dance Party for 4 Generations, from 5-8 p.m. Bring blankets or lawn chairs; no coolers. facebook.com/RotaryClubofElgin.

TheosoFest Mind, Body, Spirit Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at Theosophical Society, 1926 N. Main St., Wheaton. Mind-body-spirit festival featuring meditative practices from several traditions, Labyrinth Walk, Qigong and Tai Ji, Kids Korner, a drumming circle, exhibits and vendor booths, hands-on demonstrations, vegetarian food and more. Free; lawn parking is $5 (cash or credit card). theosophical.org/theosofest.

Taylor Swift tribute band Fearless kicks off the music Saturday, Sept. 6, at Bloomingdale Septemberfest. Courtesy of the Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce

Bloomingdale Septemberfest: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. 51st annual event features performances, carnival rides and games, crafts, food and Lions beer tent. Parade starts at 11 a.m. near DuJardin School, 166 S. Euclid, heads west onto Schick Road to Third Street, ending at the festival grounds. Stage entertainment starts at noon featuring performances by local groups and emcee Brett Walkow. Music starts at 4 p.m. with Fearless, followed by LouderNow, then Hair Band Night. Free. villageofbloomingdale.org.

Evanston Folk Festival: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 6-7, at Dawes Park, 1700 Sheridan Road, Evanston. Three music stages featuring over 30 artists and pop-up performances, speakers, panels, food, family activities and more. Tickets start at $77.39 for one day, $126.62 for both days, half price for kids 12-16, free for kids younger than 12. evanstonfolkfestival.com.

The Batmobile made an appearance at last year’s Vintage Car Show in Highland Park. This year's event takes place Saturday, Sept. 6, at St. John’s North Lot. Courtesy of Ripple Public Relations

Vintage Car Show: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at St. John’s North Lot, 525 Central Ave., Highland Park. Vintage vehicles on St. Johns Avenue, a live radio remote with Free Country 102.3, music from DJ Russ Fritz, kid-friendly activities, and food and beverages. Free for spectators. enjoyhighlandpark.com.

Windy City Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Artists, makers and vintage curators will be selling handcrafted goods. Free. ParkwayBankPark.com.

Kane County Flea Market: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Up to 400 dealers display and sell antiques and collectibles indoors and outside. $6; free for kids 12 and younger. kanecountyfleamarket.com.

Naperville Food Truck Festival — Taco & Margarita Takeover: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. A variety of taco creations and margaritas from food trucks. Music from FUZE Band from 1-3 p.m. and Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band from 4-7 p.m. A portion of the proceeds benefit Community Access Naperville. $18.49-$45.09. Tickets: facebook.com/NapervilleFTF.

Tapestry Multicultural Festival: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Live performances, interactive cultural activities, global cuisine and booths from local community groups. Music: Galway Gals from 1-2 p.m. and Latin Swing Factor from 3-4 p.m. Food vendors: Mamalicious Jerk N Curry and Polish Shack and Dessert Flirt (Polish pierogis, desserts and more). Free. dgparks.org/tapestry.

Soul Jam — The Grand Finale: 1:30 p.m. to sunset Saturday, Sept. 6, at Soulful Prairies, 4706 Alden Road, Woodstock. Picnic on the prairie while listening to local bands The Bruces & the Mentors, j. pastel, JG Shadid, What’s the Meta, Samuel Aaron, Deanna Halligan, Ken Kuhn and Midnight. Plus, shopping and local food. $75 through Friday, Sept. 5; $85 day-of; free for kids 10 and younger. soulfulprairies.com/events/soul-jam.

Glen Ellyn Backyard BBQ: 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at the Duane Street public parking lot in downtown Glen Ellyn. 17th annual end-of-summer benefit for Bridge Communities with an amateur barbecue competition showcasing local grill masters and music. glenellynbackyardbbq.org.

Hanover Park Fall Fun Fest: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at Community Park, Church and Walnut Avenue, Hanover Park. Music from Valius Band and Beyond the Blonde, food vendors, inflatables, games, face painting, hayrides and more. Free. hpparks.org/specialevents.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at the East Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Maple and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Celebration of Fall: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at the village hall, 65 Cedar Ave., Lake Villa. Music from Megan Lick, Judson Brown Band, GOOROOS and more. Fireworks at dusk. lake-villa.org.

Northbrook Brewfest: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Live music, beer tasting, food truck and more. 21 and older. Tickets start at $49, $30 for a nontasting ticket. nbparks.org.

Fall Fest: 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at Hutchins Athletic Field, 36753 N. Hutchins Road, Gurnee. Food, beer, live music, face painting, raffles, carnival games, foam party, inflatable slide, bonfire, fireworks and more. Free. grandwoodpark.net.

Illinois Brews: 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at Bowes Creek Country Club, 1250 Bowes Creek Blvd., Elgin. 14th annual fundraiser featuring local craft beer, food and live music. Proceeds provide at-risk Elgin youth with access to recreational programs and services. VIP sneak peek admission at 3 p.m.: $75; regular admission: $55; designated driver: $25. Register: elginparksfoundation.org/ilbrewsatbowes.

St. Edna’s 60th anniversary celebration: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at St. Edna’s Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Music, entertainment, and food and drinks for purchase. Rain or shine. Free. stedna.org.

Wheaton Park District Summer Entertainment Series: 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Music from Nicki Neal from 6-7:15 p.m. and Always, Adele at 8 p.m. Gate opens at 5 p.m. $10 in advance or $12 at the gate. Tickets: memorialparkwheaton.com.

Caroline Rhea: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Stand-up comedian and actress. Tickets start at $43.90. northshorecenter.org.

Sunday, Sept. 7

Buffalo Grove Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, in Mike Rylko Park, 951 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Meat, cheese, bakery, coffee, knife sharpening and more from 42 vendors, with weekly entertainment, a kids’ craft tent, and Business of the Week vendors and nonprofits. vbg.org/165/Farmers-Market.

Great Midwest Train Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Over 110 exhibitors with new and used model trains, accessories, parts and more. $7 online or $8 at the gate; cash only. Free for kids 11 and younger with an adult. trainshow.com.

Tails on the Trails: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Dog-friendly event featuring a Pet Expo with local vendors, info about dog adoption and volunteering opportunities at local animal shelters. $12-$18 and $5 for each dog. Tickets: mortonarb.org.

Crystal Lake Farmers Market+ At The Dole: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, on the front lawn of the Dole Mansion, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Live music, kids’ activities, beverages, food trucks and more. farmersmarketatthedole.org.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2018 A Viking ship replica was part of a previous Scandinavian Day Festival at Vasa Park in South Elgin. This year’s event happens Sunday, Sept. 7.

Scandinavian Day Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, at Vasa Park, 35W217 Route 31, South Elgin. Traditional food of five Nordic cultures, crafts, entertainment, vendor walkway, kids’ activities, free pony rides and face painting. $15; free for kids 12 and younger. Free parking. scandinaviandayil.com.

Winfield Knights of Columbus Duck Race: 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, at Lions Park, 27W626 Beecher Ave., Winfield. Hundreds of yellow rubber ducks will be released into the DuPage River and race downstream for prizes donated by local businesses. $200 cash prize awarded to the first-place finisher. Ducks can be adopted in flocks of five for $20 or individually for $5. Stop by the park district or the information booth during Good Old Days. winfieldparkdistrict.com.

Harvest Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, at Yesterday’s Farm Museum, 850 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale. Wood Dale Historical Society’s annual event with reenactors including Taylor’s Battery, games, crafts and more. facebook.com/wooddale.historical.society.

Battle of the Bags: Noon Sunday, Sept. 7, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Cornhole tournament. Registration begins at 11 a.m. The competitive division will offer up to $5,000 in cash prizes. The social division features prizes including cash and gift certificates. $80 per team for the competitive division, $40 per team for social. ParkwayBankPark.com.

Festival of Cultures: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, at the Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Entertainment, activities and authentic ethnic cuisines. Performances include Jasmin Jahal Dance Company, Brotherhood of Harmony Chorus, Chicago Okinawa Kenjinkai Performing Group and St. Matthew’s Chimu Don Don, Junior Klezmer Orchestra and Chicago Cossacks. Free. palatineparks.org.

PuzzleMania: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, at the Community Center, 255 Briargate Road, Cary. Teams of up to four adults can compete in this jigsaw puzzle tournament. $30 per team. Register at carypark.com.

Railroad Street Block Party: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, at Duke’s Alehouse parking lot, 110 N. Main St., Crystal Lake. Local bands, food from local eateries, and family activities and games for kids. Free. facebook.com/dukesalehouse.

Sunday in the Park with Lyric: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. The Lyric Opera of Chicago’s annual free concert featuring highlights from the upcoming 2025-26 season as well as opera favorites, with projected English titles. Dancers from The Joffrey Ballet will perform a preview excerpt from their upcoming production of “Carmen.” Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Free. lyricopera.org/millennium.

Monday, Sept. 8

Hinsdale Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8, along Chicago Avenue, between Garfield and Washington, Hinsdale. Fresh produce and unique finds from farms and stores. hinsdalechamber.com/farmers-market.

Movie Night: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8, at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. See “Saturday Night Fever” (1977). $1 at the door; cash only ($20 bills or less). Concessions for purchase (credit/debit cards accepted). paramountaurora.com/series/movie-mondays.

Tuesday, Sept. 9

Naper Settlement Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, on the museum grounds, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Offering an assortment of goods from mission-based, fair-trade or local vendors, including coffee, candles, fresh produce, pottery, honey and more. Live music from 4-7 p.m. from DB’s Acoustic Duo. Free classes from 5-6 p.m.: Engaging Kids with Nature by Stephanie Harrison of The Conservation Foundation. napersettlement.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 10

Elmhurst Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10, in Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church’s parking lot, 149 W. Brush Hill Road, Elmhurst. Fresh produce, local vendors, artisan goods and food trucks. elmhurstfarmersmarket.com or facebook.com/ElmhurstFarmersMarket.

Park On Park Classic Car Show: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10, at Seymour and Park, 469 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Car show specializing in pre-2001 cars and trucks. Food, music and more. Free. mundeleincommunityconnection.org.

Lake Park Film Appreciation Society: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10, at Lake Park High School West Campus Auditorium, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle. Season opening with the 1955 noir neo-Western film “Bad Day at Black Rock” with Spencer Tracy. Free. Email dfulmer@lphs.org.

South Elgin Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Sunset Strip will perform. Food Truck Wednesdays: 6-8 p.m. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Chicago Water Music: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10, on the Riverwalk between LaSalle and Clark Street, Chicago. Music on the river with Music of the Baroque, which includes a citywide sing-along of Handel’s “Hallelujah” Chorus at approximately 8 p.m. Free. baroque.org/hallelujahchicago.

Toyota Movie Nights: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. See “Space Jam.” Free; VIP reserved seating available for $33; rent a chair for $5. gallagherway.com.

Thursday, Sept. 11

Daley Plaza Farmers Markets: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago. Dozens of local merchants offering fresh produce, prepared food, flowers, garden plants, handcrafted merchandise and locally sourced goods. chicago.gov.

A 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, outside at the Fire Department Memorial Monument in St. Charles. Courtesy of Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, outside at the Fire Department Memorial Monument, 2 E. Main St., St. Charles. The ceremony includes posting the fire department memorial flag, placing the memorial wreath and observing a moment of silence. stcharlesil.gov.

Elgin 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, at Hemmens, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. elginil.gov.

Weed Ladies Fall Sale: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 11-12, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Naper Settlement Daniels House, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Weed Ladies Fall Sale features seasonal floral arrangements designed by the Weed Ladies of the Naperville Heritage Society. Proceeds benefit the Naperville Heritage Society. Free. napersettlement.org.

Wheaton Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, at Memorial Park, 225 N. Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Pays tribute to those lost in the terrorist attacks and the ensuing military conflicts, and honors fire and police personnel. wheaton.il.us.

Brown Bag Lunch: Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, at Elgin History Museum, 360 Park St., Elgin. “Chicagoland Neon Signs” with Nick Freeman. $5; free for members. Register at elginhistory.org.

South Elgin Lunch Time Concert Series: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Wildwood Country will perform, with line dancing. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wrigleyville Night Market: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Vendors offering specialty foods, crafts and artisanal goods, with live music and kid-friendly activities. Free. gallagherway.com.

Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Sept. 11, at Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Food trucks and live music in the Ravinia District. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com.

Thursday Nights Live: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Free concerts in the plaza with food and beverage options from local restaurants. The Mosquitos will perform. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Glendale Heights Patriot Day ceremony: 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11. A silent parade of emergency vehicles starts at approximately 7:15 p.m. at Reskin Elementary School, 1555 Ardmore Ave., Glendale Heights, and travels a short distance westbound on Fullerton Avenue to the village hall, 300 Civic Center Plaza. A brief remembrance ceremony will be held at the village hall.

St. Charles Jazz Weekend: Various times Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 11-14, at various St. Charles venues. Live jazz featuring jazz groups and performers, including Haley Reinhart, Frank Catalano, Inversion Jazz Trio, Megan Kranz Quartet, On the AIR, Black and Blue Hearts, Extraordinary Popular Delusions, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies, STC North High School Jazz Band and Kirby Fellis, Andrew Egizio, STC East High School Jazz Band, Toby Morden Trio, Mike Horton Quartet, Beveled, New Vintage Strings, Shout Section Big Band, John Wesley Experience, Matt Ulery Quintet, Samuel Wyatt, Diego Rodriguez Big Band, Andy Schlinder & Kevin Brown, Michael Shebar Trio, Gregory Hyde, Ten Cat Swing, Elaine Dame Trio, Sincerely Sinatra Big Band with Nick Pontarelli, and Mario Dueñas Electric Group. Tickets and covers at some locations. stcjazzweekend.com.

Ongoing

McHenry Stade’s Farm Market: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at 3709 Miller Road, McHenry. stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Alex Ross: Heroes & Villains: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays and Wednesdays, and 2-8 p.m. Thursdays, through Feb. 16, 2026, at the Bess Bower Dunn Museum of Lake County, 1899 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville. A larger-than-life presentation of the work of legendary comic book artist Alex Ross featuring heroes and villains from the Marvel and DC universes. Museum admission $3-$10, exhibit tickets $5-$10, free for kids 3 and younger. LCFPD.org/planyourvisit.

“Hokusai & Ukiyo-e, The Floating World”: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Sept. 21 at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $10 Tuesday through Friday; $22 Saturday and Sunday. atthemac.org/events/hokusai.

Patterned by Nature: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Sept. 21 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Celebrates the universal attraction to patterns through playfully planted gardens and nature-inspired artistic installations. Admission: $19.95-$21.95 for adults, $13.95-$15.95 for kids 3-12, and free for kids younger than 3. chicagobotanic.org/patterns.

Great Orb Hunt 2025: Through Sept. 30 at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles; the prairie path at Fine Line Creative Arts Center, 37W570 Bolcum Road, St. Charles; and Dick Young Forest Preserve, 39W115 Main St., Batavia. Search for a handcrafted glass or ceramic orb. If you find an orb, register it at fineline.org/pages/the-great-orb-hunt. If you find more than one, take one and leave the rest for other searchers. The district has created maps that are available via social media. fineline.org or kaneforest.com.