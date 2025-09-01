Four injured after two personal watercrafts collide on Gages Lake

Two people were transported to a hospital and two others suffered minor injuries after two personal watercrafts collided on Gages Lake Sunday afternoon.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded to the lake around noon for a report of multiple injuries following the collision.

Investigators say the two watercrafts were being operated a 21-year-old Indiana man and a 22-year-old Indiana man.

The collision occurred when the watercraft operated by the 21-year-old pulled in front of the other watercraft and its “no-wake mode” was activated, causing the lead watercraft to decelerate rapidly. The trailing watercraft struck the back of the other watercraft seriously injuring the 21-year-old and his 22-year-old female passenger, authorities said. That pair was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The 22-year-old watercraft operator and his 21-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries as well, but refused transport.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources also responded and is continuing to investigate the crash, authorities said.