advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Four injured after two personal watercrafts collide on Gages Lake

Posted September 01, 2025 8:12 pm
Jake Griffin
 

Two people were transported to a hospital and two others suffered minor injuries after two personal watercrafts collided on Gages Lake Sunday afternoon.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded to the lake around noon for a report of multiple injuries following the collision.

Investigators say the two watercrafts were being operated a 21-year-old Indiana man and a 22-year-old Indiana man.

The collision occurred when the watercraft operated by the 21-year-old pulled in front of the other watercraft and its “no-wake mode” was activated, causing the lead watercraft to decelerate rapidly. The trailing watercraft struck the back of the other watercraft seriously injuring the 21-year-old and his 22-year-old female passenger, authorities said. That pair was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The 22-year-old watercraft operator and his 21-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries as well, but refused transport.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources also responded and is continuing to investigate the crash, authorities said.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Gages Lake News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company