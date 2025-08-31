Algonquin police mourn passing of longtime evidence tech, community service officer

Longtime Algonquin Police Department evidence technician and community service officer Kim Peluso died unexpectedly Aug. 25 at her Hampshire home. Courtesy of the Algonquin Police Department

The Algonquin Police Department is mourning the death of Kim Peluso, who served at the department for 24 years.

Peluso, 55, of Hampshire, died unexpectedly in her home last Monday, according to her obituary. She was hired by the department in 2001 and served as community service officer, evidence technician and evidence manager.

“We adorn mourning bands and have our funeral shrouds up at the (police department) to honor one of our fallen,” Algonquin police said in a Facebook post.

Police Chief Dennis Walker recalled how Peluso always went above and beyond in her various roles. As an evidence technician, she was responsible for taking fingerprints and managing crime scenes. She also managed the vault that can hold up to 13,000 items of critical evidence. Walker has seen her work at major crime scenes and was always proficient in her work, he said.

Most of all, Peluso will be remembered by Walker and her colleagues for her kindness and smile.

When Walker’s mother died 13 years ago, he mentioned that the smell of lavender always reminds him of her. Peluso then started to grow lavender and would bring it into the station for Walker. More recently, she was the first to be there for Walker at his father’s wake.

“She was a constant kind person,” Walker said.

Peluso was always the first to volunteer for community events. Walker remembers her teaching local Special Olympic athletes how to obtain fingerprints during a police academy event.

“The interaction was just special,” he said.

Peluso had a strong love for dogs, especially German shepherds, Walker said. He hopes to bring a group of therapy dogs to her wake service.

Visitation will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Miller Funeral Home, 504 W. Main St. in West Dundee.

In lieu of flowers, the Peluso family requests that memorial donations be made to either the Make-A-Wish Foundation or the National Police Dog Foundation.