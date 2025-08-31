advertisement
News

Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Green Oaks

Posted August 31, 2025 4:26 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Two pedestrians, including a child, were taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Green Oaks.

Libertyville fire officials said the vehicle struck an older man and a toddler boy shortly before 12:45 p.m. at Route 176 and Ashford Drive.

Fire officials said the vehicle was making a left turn onto Route 176 when it hit the pedestrians as they were crossing the street.

Both were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, officials said.

