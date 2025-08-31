advertisement
Nation and World Politics

Feds secure Naval Station Great Lakes for Chicago immigration blitz

Posted August 31, 2025 3:33 pm
By Violet Miller

The Department of Defense has secured Naval Station Great Lakes for an immigration blitz in Chicago starting next week, two sources familiar with base operations confirmed to the Sun-Times.

Base staff were told the facility would be providing “support” in the form of office space for a command center as well as parking space and portable laundry units, one source told the Sun-Times. However, the agents won’t be staying at the base near North Chicago.

The initial plan detailed in an email obtained by the Sun-Times would bring federal agents with the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to the Navy’s largest training station and the largest military installation in the state.

President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, on Thursday confirmed a ramped-up post-Labor Day deportation campaign was in the works for Chicago with a “large contingent” of agents, though Homan didn’t specify how many.

“Operations are ramping up across the country. But you can see a ramp-up across the operations in Chicago, absolutely,” Homan said.

To read the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

