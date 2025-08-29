‘We do not need you here’: Lake County officials reject Trump’s immigration push

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks on the potential use of Naval Station Great Lakes for federal military personnel Friday during an event at Veterans Memorial Park in North Chicago. The event was cosponsored by Mano a Mano Family Resource Center and the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

Pushback to the potential use of Naval Station Great Lakes to stage federal immigration and Homeland Security personnel for a pending push in Chicago stiffened Friday with more than a dozen Lake County community and elected leaders speaking out against the idea.

Speakers including Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, state legislators, mayors, advocates and others gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in North Chicago thumped President Donald Trump to varying degrees with a clear message.

“We do not need you here. We do not want you here. There is no emergency in Illinois,” Stratton said.

The president’s forthcoming operation in Illinois with Great Lakes as its starting point “is meant to separate families and scare our communities into complying with his hateful agenda,” charged Dulce Ortiz, executive director of Mano a Mano Family Resource Center and president of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Surrounded by signs and other officials, North Chicago Mayor Leon Rockingham Jr. talks about the proposed use of Naval Station Great Lakes for federal military personnel Friday during a news conference at Veterans Memorial Park in North Chicago.

The organizations sponsored the hourlong late morning event to show unity in rejecting the idea of staging military and immigration enforcement personnel in Lake County or anywhere in Illinois.

There has been no word if or when National Guard troops would mobilize at Great Lakes. But the Trump administration plans to surge officers in Chicago in an immigration crackdown that may start as early as Sept. 5, The Associated Press reported Friday.

Great Lakes referred questions to the Department of Homeland Security/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“President Donald Trump has been clear: we are going to make our streets and cities safe again,” according to an ICE spokeswoman. DHS are “arresting and removing the worst of the worst,” she added.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Dulce Ortiz, executive director of Mano a Mano Family Resource Center and president of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights board, leads a news conference on Friday to push back on the proposed use of Naval Station Great Lakes for federal military personnel.

Speakers denounced that notion.

“Let me be clear — ICE raids do not make us safer,” said North Chicago Mayor Leon Rockingham Jr. “These raids are not law enforcement but instead they are fear enforcement, and I cannot go quietly into the night and allow our city to be a staging ground for cruelty.”

Other speakers emphasized immigration raids here are ill-conceived and not a path to safety. Stratton described them as “an engineered crisis designed not for safety but as a spectacle.”

Dozens of supporters, including Mark Rollenhagen, pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waukegan, filled the memorial plaza.

Rollenhagen, before the speakers began, said he was there “to support my colleagues of color and all people of color, who are apt to be most victimized by the efforts of the administration.”

He said it was encouraging to hear the messages.

“People need to speak,” he said.

Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart said using Great Lakes as a base for ICE was “alarming, unprecedented and is a threat to our democracy.”

“The idea of a convoy of armored vehicles rumbling around Lake County for political posturing is straight out of a dystopian novel,” she said. “And yet, here we are.”

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Pastor Mark Rollenhagen of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waukegan wanted to show his support for people of color in the community by attending a news conference Friday in North Chicago where officials pushed back on the plan to use Naval Station Great Lakes for staging military and immigration enforcement personnel.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com North Chicago resident William Coleman is escorted from a news conference Friday, after disrupting Rep. Brad Schneider's remarks. Coleman was demanding for a free Palestine and said there’s a need for more services, pharmacies and grocery stores in his community. Schneider was among about a dozen officials speaking against President Donald Trump’s plans to use Naval Station Great Lakes for staging military and immigration enforcement personnel.

Main entrance for Naval Station Great Lakes, about 35 miles north of Chicago, where President Donald Trump plans to stage military and immigration enforcement personnel. Associated Press