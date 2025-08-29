Nominations sought for awards honoring those making a positive impact on Elgin

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com/2024 Martini Room owner Ula Borodzinska speaks after winning a Professional Rockstar award during the 2024 Elgin Image Awards at the Gail Borden Library.

Nominations are being accepted for the 2025 Elgin Image Awards, which honor volunteers, businesses and organizations that have made a positive impact in the community.

The awards, first given in 1992, are presented by the Enhancing Elgin Committee and organized by the Elgin Development Group and the Elgin Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The Elgin Image Awards are more than just accolades; they are a testament to the power of community spirit and the impact that dedicated individuals, projects, and organizations can have on our city's future,” Denise Raleigh, Enhancing Elgin co-chair, said in a news release.

Award categories include “Professional Rockstar,” “Volunteer Extraordinaire,” “Gamechanger Projects,” “Creating a Difference Groups,” “Green Initiative/Sustainable Business of the Year,” “Excellence in DEI or Building Equity” and “Youth Service Project.”

Martini Room owner Ula Borodzinska and real estate agent Paul Bednar both took home Professional Rockstar awards last year.

Nominations are open to the public and can be submitted online at elgindevelopment.com/elgin-image-awards/. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Oct. 1. A panel of judges will evaluate nominations based on the impact, creativity, innovation and commitment of the nominees.

The award ceremony will be Tuesday, Oct. 28, at The Centre of Elgin grand ballroom.

Elgin Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Carol Gieske said the award winners “make a powerful difference” by positively shaping the community’s image.

“By celebrating those who elevate Elgin's image, we inspire others to continue building a vibrant, inclusive and thriving community,” she said.