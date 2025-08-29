Wisconsin man faces attempted murder charges in connection with 2024 Arlington Heights hotel shooting

Jonathan E. Caston

A Wisconsin man is facing attempted murder charges in connection with a 2024 shooting at an Arlington Heights hotel.

Arlington Heights police announced the charges against 22-year-old Jonathan E. Caston of Kenosha late Friday.

Caston is accused of opening fire on a man inside a hotel room after the two got into a fight, police said.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 2024, at the Red Roof Inn at 22 W. Algonquin Road.

Police say two groups staying on separate floors of the hotel got into a fight. Caston is accused of going to his vehicle and retrieving a firearm and going to the victim’s room to continue the fight.

Police said at some point in the fight Caston opened fire, striking the male victim in the chest and grazing a woman as well.

Paramedics were able to resuscitate the man and transport him to a nearby trauma center where he remained in critical condition for “an extended period of time,” police officials said.

Police said Caston fled from the hotel after the shooting, but they were eventually able to identify him as the shooter using analysis of surveillance video, witness statements and license plate reader data.

He was arrested at the Cook County courthouse in Chicago Friday where he was appearing on an unrelated firearms charge. Police said he admitted to the shooting during a subsequent interview with detectives.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Caston is charged with aggravated battery by discharging a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He has a detention hearing Saturday morning.