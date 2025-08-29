What to make of Trump’s push to end cashless bail in Illinois

President Donald Trump signed several criminal justice-related orders Monday, including one that threatens to take federal funding away from states that have eliminated cash bail. AP

President Donald Trump signed an executive order this week threatening to strip federal funding from states — including Illinois — that have “substantially” eliminated cash bail.

So, should state lawmakers rush back to Springfield to make wholesale changes to the SAFE-T Act, or prepare for life without millions in federal assistance?

One suburban legislator told us this week he isn’t sweating it.

“It’s just so much talk,” Sen. Mark Walker of Arlington Heights said. “This isn’t the first time he’s threatened Illinois.”

State Sen. Mark Walker, an Arlington Heights Democrat, said he doesn’t expect the state to eliminate its system of cashless bail over threats from the Trump administration. Jerry Nowicki/Capitol News Illinois, 2023

The Democratic lawmaker said he was watching Trump’s news conference live Monday when the president announced the order, which states in part, “When these individuals are released without bail under city or State policies, they are permitted — even encouraged — to further endanger law-abiding, hardworking Americans because they know our laws will not be enforced.”

Walker’s response?

“My impression is that he really doesn’t know what ‘no cash bail’ means,” he told us. “All it does is take money out of the system, so that the most dangerous predators can’t buy their way out and they stay in jail.”

Under the law that went into effect in September 2023, criminal defendants no longer have to post money to be released while their cases are pending. Most low-level offenders are released automatically. In more serious and violent cases, local prosecutors can petition a judge to order a suspect held in custody until their case is resolved.

Walker, who voted for the SAFE-T Act when he was a state representative in 2021, said he believes the General Assembly may make some tweaks to the law this fall to clarify its intent to keep the most dangerous offenders behind bars. But he doesn’t expect significant changes, or for Trump to follow through on his threat.

“I really don’t think he’s going to defund our police departments and say it’s for public safety,” Walker said. “That doesn’t make any sense.”

Republican state lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Tony McCombie of Savanna, seized upon Trump’s order this week to call for Illinois to repeal the SAFE-T Act.

“Public safety is not optional. It’s a fundamental responsibility of leadership, and Illinois families deserve real solutions,” she said in a statement Tuesday. “While public trust in our state has been eroded by endless corruption and the very leaders who distort facts, shift blame, or ignore problems for the sake of appearances, it’s time to acknowledge where systems are failing.”

House Minority Leader Tony McCombie is calling for the General Assembly to repeal the SAFE-T Act. Peter Hancock/Capitol News Illinois, 2022

Prosecutors weigh in

We also checked in with some suburban prosecutors for their response to the Trump’s order.

Here’s what they had to say:

“Sex offenders, shooters, and domestic abusers are not allowed to use their cash under this new system,” said Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart — who, with former Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, was one of only two Illinois state’s attorneys to endorse the legislation.

“Our local jail population is up, and crime is down because we are holding more violent offenders who can’t use cash.”

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser noted the important role federal funding plays in keeping the suburbs safe, both for her office’s work and for groups that assist victims.

“Taking this funding away will lead to more crime and unsafe communities,” she said. “I would respectfully ask that the Trump Administration think about the consequences of eliminating funding we already rely on in an attempt to eliminate a law they disagree with. It is the people of Illinois that will suffer as a result of this.”

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser

And the office of Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke said it “abides by and strongly supports” the elimination of cash bail.

“People who are dangerous should not be able to buy their way out of jail, while those who are not a threat or flight risk should not be incarcerated before being found guilty of a crime,” Burke spokesman Matt McGrath said in an email.

Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke AP

Gov signs ‘Alicia’s Law’

Illinois State Police now have broader jurisdiction to fight internet crimes against children, with this month’s signing of “Alicia’s Law” by Gov. JB Pritzker.

Named after Alicia “Kozak” Kozakiewicz — one of the first known victims of an online luring and child abduction — House Bill 2586 gives state police authority to work with local police departments and task forces across Illinois, closing jurisdictional gaps predators could slip through.

Supporters say it will help protect kids against threats ranging from luring to cyberstalking to the creation of child pornography. ​

“This law ensures that investigation of crimes against our children remains a priority for law enforcement, and they have the tools needed to keep kids safe,” said state Rep. Martin J. Moylan, a Des Plaines Democrat who sponsored the bill in the House.

Illinois is the 13th state to pass a version of Alicia’s Law.

State police officials say their Division of Criminal Investigation has prioritized investigating internet crimes against children since 2019. Since then, its number of arrests on related charges has grown from eight in 2019 to 46 so far this year, officials said.

Feds target health fraud

Federal authorities in Chicago say they’re stepping up efforts to prosecute people who cheat the medical system with the creation of the Healthcare Fraud Section within the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The six federal prosecutors assigned to the new section will take on cases such as false and fraudulent insurance claims submitted by criminal organizations, upcoding and unbundling schemes, scams against Medicare and Medicaid, fraudulent billing, and illegal kickbacks.

“Healthcare fraud is not a victimless crime,” Mario M. Pinto, special agent in charge of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, said in an announcement of the new unit. “These complex schemes not only drain critical resources intended to provide care and protect some our most vulnerable citizens, but can also lead to patient harm.”

