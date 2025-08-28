Five Week 1 games to watch

Lincoln-Way East (12-1) at Maine South (8-4)

The season gets started with a bang in Park Ridge with a matchup of the No. 2 and 4 ranked teams in Class 8A according to the Associated Press. Lincoln Way-East, who won this matchup 49-22 last season, is the slightly higher ranked team behind USC-bound QB Jonas Williams. Maine South counters with Indiana QB recruit Jameson Purcell. These two highly recruited quarterbacks combined for over 5,500 passing yards last year and 71 touchdowns.

Warren (7-5) at Hersey (6-4)

Here’s another matchup of teams ranked in the AP’s preseason state poll: Warren is No. 7 in Class 8A while Hersey checks in at No. 5 in 7A. Both teams feature two of the best running backs in the state, Ohio-bound Brandon Jenkins (1,865 all-purpose yards in ‘24) for the Huskies; Illinois recruit Aaron Stewart ran for a state-best 2,475 yards for the Blue Devils. Warren won this matchup on its own turf last year, 55-26, but Hersey traditionally plays well at home including a win over Maine South last year.

Stevenson (10-2) at Prospect (8-3)

This is a new matchup for the opening week pitting a pair of teams who were conference champions a year ago. QB Aidan Crawley is one of 11 returning starters at Stevenson. Prospect brings back six starters on offense and another six on defense while breaking in a new quarterback and running back.

Glenbard West (4-5) at Batavia (10-2)

These two traditional powers met for the first time in last year’s opener with the Bulldogs holding on for a 35-28 win — one that proved pivotal for both teams with the Bulldogs eventually reaching the Class 7A state title game while the Hilltoppers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006. Glenbard West has the talent for a big turnaround this year, but it won’t start easily against Batavia, the AP’s No. 1 ranked team in 7A led by junior QB Michael Vander Luitgaren and a host of talented receivers.

Lumen Christi, Mich. (13-1) at Montini (12-2)

One of the more interesting games to start the season will take place in Lombard between a state champion last year from Illinois and another state champ from Michigan. This matchup didn’t come about until July when both teams had an open date to fill. The Broncos, who routed Monticello last November to win the Class 3A state crown, bring back highly recruited quarterback Izzy Abrams, one of nine returning starters on offense. Montini also has four starters back on defense.

Montini quarterback Israel Abrams throws a pass against Monticello during the Class 3A State football championship game last November. Montini opens its season Friday against Lumen Christi out of Jackson, Michigan.