News

Four days of festival fun begins in Buffalo Grove

Posted August 28, 2025 8:08 pm
By

The Buffalo Grove Days festival is in full swing, and the parade is set to return Saturday.

Stepping off at 11:30 a.m. from Thompson Road, the parade will march south on Buffalo Grove Road and turn west on Deerfield Parkway, ending at Mike Rylko Community Park where the rest of the Buffalo Grove Days activities will be held.

The traditional carnival rides and food are paired with several local food trucks and a local business expo in the park. Three bands will entertain from the band shell on Saturday and Sunday starting at 3:30 p.m. Live music begins Monday at noon.

  Best friends Logan Sapozhniko and Noah Horn, both 11 from Buffalo Grove, ride the Cliffhanger at right while passengers on the Downdrift pass them on the left at Thursday’s Buffalo Grove Days festival at Mike Rylko Park in Buffalo Grove. John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com

The Rotary Club of Buffalo Grove hosts its annual Bingo games under the pavilion at the center of the festival grounds. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first of 10 games begins at 6:30 p.m. with a prize purse of $1,600. Bingo books at the door are $5 or five for $20. Only cash is accepted at the door.

  Tables are full of bingo players at Thursday’s Buffalo Grove Days festival at Mike Rylko Park in Buffalo Grove. John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com

Teams of three people can race to finish a puzzle in the Puzzle Palooza at 2 p.m. Saturday. There also are a bags tournament and a Buddy Baseball exhibition game Saturday.

Children’s activities Sunday include face painting, a petting zoo and a foam party. There is also a dog show as well as a police K9 show.

On Monday, the Rick Kahen Commission for Residents with Disabilities will team up with other Buffalo Grove Days volunteers to present a special program for people with disabilities and their immediate families. The event takes place in the carnival area.

For more information, visit https://www.bgdays.com/.

