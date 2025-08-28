advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Deer Park man charged in crash that killed Palatine woman

Posted August 28, 2025 1:18 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

A Deer Park man faces a reckless homicide charge stemming from a March crash that killed an 89-year-old Palatine woman in Barrington.

Abraham N. Katz, 37, of the 21000 block of West Field Court, was scheduled to appear in a Cook County courtroom Thursday on the felony charge, Barrington police said.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash occurred about 12:13 p.m. March 30, at the intersection of South Barrington and Dundee roads.

Investigators said Lois J. Larsen of Palatine was turning left from southbound Barrington Road onto Dundee Road when Katz’s northbound car struck her vehicle’s passenger side.

Both drivers were taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital. Larson died May 24.

Police said Katz was charged after a thorough investigation and analysis of evidence recovered from the vehicles involved, as well as the high rate of speed his vehicle was traveling at the time of the crash.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Barrington Communities Crime Deer Park News Palatine
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company