Deer Park man charged in crash that killed Palatine woman

Abraham N. Katz

A Deer Park man faces a reckless homicide charge stemming from a March crash that killed an 89-year-old Palatine woman in Barrington.

Abraham N. Katz, 37, of the 21000 block of West Field Court, was scheduled to appear in a Cook County courtroom Thursday on the felony charge, Barrington police said.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash occurred about 12:13 p.m. March 30, at the intersection of South Barrington and Dundee roads.

Investigators said Lois J. Larsen of Palatine was turning left from southbound Barrington Road onto Dundee Road when Katz’s northbound car struck her vehicle’s passenger side.

Both drivers were taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital. Larson died May 24.

Police said Katz was charged after a thorough investigation and analysis of evidence recovered from the vehicles involved, as well as the high rate of speed his vehicle was traveling at the time of the crash.