New QB Stone likes the view at Northwestern

Preston Stone played quarterback for SMU before transferring to Northwestern in the offseason. AP

Thousands of college football players flowed through the transfer portal since the end of last season.

Only one school could offer beachfront property as an incentive

Northwestern is heading into its second and final season of playing at its makeshift lakefront stadium. It's likely the only place in college football where a player could take a dip in the lake during a TV timeout, if that person was so inclined.

So Northwestern thinks it got a nice prize in the portal in former SMU quarterback Preston Stone, who is used to being landlocked as a Dallas-area native.

“August in Evanston is much better than August in Texas,” Stone said. “Going out to practice, 75 degrees, you've got a whole lake right beside your practice field. It doesn't get any better. It's been great living up here so far.”

Stone also mentioned it helps build team chemistry when players can finish a workout, then go hang out on the beach for the rest of the day.

Why are the Wildcats so happy the former SMU quarterback is now a stone's throw from Lake Michigan? It goes back to 2023, when he led the Mustangs to a 10-2 record, and was rated by Pro Football Focus to have the third-highest passing grade that season, behind Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels, two current NFL starters.

Stone broke his leg in the final game of the regular season, and maybe the injury was still bothering him when the 2024 campaign kicked off. He started the first three contests, but was ineffective and replaced by Kevin Jennings, who led SMU into the College Football Playoff.

“There's a silver lining in everything,” Stone said. “My experience last year allowed me to have the opportunity to come to Evanston and play for a great coach in coach (David) Braun and a great locker room. So (through the) ups and downs, I'm just incredibly blessed to be where I am now.”

Stone talked about having limited time to pick out his new home, since he suited up for SMU's playoff loss at Penn State. His meeting with Braun, plus an extended chalk talk with offensive coordinator Zach Lujan, did the trick.

“He (Lujan) gives the quarterback the keys to the car,” Stone said. “It's a very empowering position in his offense and how he does things.”

One question when Northwestern opens the season Saturday at Tulane is whether Stone will have weapons to throw to. The top returning wide receiver is sophomore Frank Covey IV (Prospect), who had 10 catches for 98 yards last season.

The Wildcats will be counting on South Dakota State transfer Griffin Wilde, who piled up 90 catches for 1,546 yards for the FCS powerhouse. Running back Cam Porter returns for a sixth season, after already being the Cats' leading rusher three times.

There's optimism about the offensive line, where several transfers have helped improve the competitive depth. Left tackle Caleb Tiernan is the standout, while center Jackson Carsello (Glenbrook North) is a returning starter.

Northwestern averaged just 17.8 points per game last season. Only five FBS teams did worse, so there's nowhere to go but up.

The defense returns a decent amount of talent, particularly on the defensive line, led by sack leader Aidan Hubbard. Former walk-on Carmine Bastone (St. Charles North) was named a captain for a second time. The team's leading tackler, linebacker Mac Uihlein (Lake Forest), also returns.

Braun is concerned about the heat and humidity in New Orleans for an 11 a.m. start on Saturday. The forecast says 87 degrees with a chance of rain later in the game.

After opening on the road, Northwestern returns for two in a row on the lakefront, against Western Illinois, followed by No. 7 Oregon on Sept. 13.