LOOK: Worshipers flock to see new Mary statue

A new statue of Mary, the Pilgrim Mother, Our Lady of Guadalupe, makes it’s first U.S. appearance at an unveiling Wednesday at the Our Lady of Guadelupe Shrine in Des Plaines.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Thousands of worshippers filed through St. Joseph’s Chapel to see a new statue of the Pilgrim Mother, Our Lady of Guadalupe, as it made it’s first U.S. stop as part of an international tour Wednesday in Des Plaines at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1170 N. River Road. The Chapel opened to the public following a mass.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Thousands attend a mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1170 N. River Road in Des Plaines before seeing a new statue of the Pilgrim Mother, Our Lady of Guadalupe, at it’s first U.S. stop as part of an international tour Wednesday in Des Plaines.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com People strain to take photos of priests walking into a mass to celebrate a new statue of the Pilgrim Mother, Our Lady of Guadalupe, as it makes it’s first U.S. stop as part of an international tour Wednesday in Des Plaines at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1170 N. River Road. Several priests led the 2 1/2 hour mass before leading folowers to St. Joseph’s Chapel to view the statue for the first time in the U.S.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com People strain to take photos of priests walking into a mass to celebrate a new statue of the Pilgrim Mother, Our Lady of Guadalupe, as it makes it’s first U.S. stop as part of an international tour Wednesday in Des Plaines at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1170 N. River Road. Several priests led the 2 1/2 hour mass before leading folowers to St. Joseph’s Chapel to view the statue for the first time in the U.S.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Thousands attend a mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1170 N. River Road in Des Plaines before seeing a new statue of the Pilgrim Mother, Our Lady of Guadalupe, at it’s first U.S. stop as part of an international tour Wednesday in Des Plaines.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Fr. Esequiel Sanchez, Rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadelupe, speaks during mass before the unveiling of a new statue, a likeness of Mother Mary, as it makes it’s first U.S. stop as part of an international tour Wednesday in Des Plaines at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1170 N. River Road.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Priests proceed from the Our Lady of Guadalupe shrine to St. Joseph Chapel to see a nes statue of the Pilgrim Mother, Our Lady of Guadalupe, at it’s first U.S. stop as part of an international tour Wednesday in Des Plaines at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1170 N. River Road.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Priests proceed from the Our Lady of Guadalupe shrine to St. Joseph Chapel to see a nes statue of the Pilgrim Mother, Our Lady of Guadalupe, at it’s first U.S. stop as part of an international tour Wednesday in Des Plaines at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1170 N. River Road.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com People file past a statue of the Pilgrim Mother, Our Lady of Guadalupe, in St. Joseph’s Chapel Wednesday in Des Plaines at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1170 N. River Road.