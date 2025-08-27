Why are gas prices up just before Labor Day road trips start?

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com The Shell gas station on Route 14 near Palatine Road in Palatine is advertising gas at $3.79 for a gallon of regular on Wednesday.

Perhaps we celebrated too soon. Gas prices that hit a sweet spot a few weeks ago are now back at irritating levels with the Labor Day holiday looming.

What caused the increase to an average of $3.75 for a gallon of regular in the Chicago region Wednesday?

One significant factor is extreme weather midmonth. Severe thunderstorms and flooding Aug. 19, disrupted operations at the BP refinery in Whiting, Indiana, which was temporarily shut down, AAA spokesperson Molly Hart explained.

“This situation has contributed to the recent increase in gas prices. While two parts of the refinery are now operational, we can expect higher prices to persist until after Labor Day,” Hart said.

The slightly good news is that gas cost $3.85 a year ago.

Here are some other updates for those taking a jaunt over the long weekend.

• No footwear separation anxiety at U.S. Transportation Security Administration screenings. Flyers can keep their shoes on, which should speed up lines — except that 17.4 million people will pass through U.S. checkpoints this holiday. The busiest day will be Friday, so arrive early at O’Hare and Midway international airports and don’t forget REAL ID requirements, the TSA recommends.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Cars cruise toward the Elgin Toll Plaza on eastbound I-90. The Illinois tollway’s busiest day over the long weekend will be Friday.

• The Illinois tollway predicts about 8.2 million travelers will take a road trip over the holiday. Traffic will be heaviest on Friday, when more than 1.9 million vehicles will travel on toll roads, compared to 1.6 million on average. Tuesday, Sept. 2, is another busy day, with 1.7 returning vacationers converging with other traffic on the system.

“We’re asking drivers to join us in making safety their top priority by following posted speed limits, particularly when traveling through work zones, where they could encounter new traffic patterns, construction equipment or workers,” tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse said in a statement.

• Where’s the cheapest gas in the Midwest? Not Michigan, where a gallon of regular averages $3.39, nor Indiana, which sits at $3.35, according to AAA.

For better deals in surrounding states, check out Wisconsin averaging $3.07 a gallon, Kentucky at $2.98, Iowa at $2.88, and Missouri at $2.86.

From coast to coast, the average cost per gallon of gas is $3.14 in Maine and $4.58 in California.