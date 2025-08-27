advertisement
News

Get ‘em while they’re hot (literally): Arlington Heights bakery serves up sweet treats to Taylor and Travis fans

Posted August 27, 2025 2:42 pm
Barbara Vitello
 

Out of the oven and into the hands of well-wishers and cookie lovers. That's the goal of Sweet T's Bakery and Cake Studio, where employees have been serving up specialty cookies commemorating the pending nuptials of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce since the couple's engagement announcement Tuesday.

By late Wednesday morning, the Arlington Heights bakery had sold 62 dozen of the heart-shaped, frosted sugar cookies topped with a photo of the couple.

“We're not sold out,” said Tammy Montesinos, a more than 30-year bakery veteran who co-owns Sweet T’s with her husband, Abel.

“We're big Swifties here,” she added with laugh. “We were excited by the news.”

Word spread quickly about Sweet T's Taylor/Travis treats, and by Wednesday morning, “we had a line before we opened,” Montesinos said.

  Tammy Montesinos, co-owner of Sweet T's Bakery & Cake Studio, puts the finishing touches on Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce engagement cookies Wednesday at the Arlington Heights bakery. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

Montesinos baked cookies overnight to satisfy the demand and she intends to keep making the cookies through at least Friday.

“We're not taking orders, we're just trying to manage,” she said. “We're trying to keep up.”

In fact, the cookies have proven so popular, employees are serving them warm-from-the-oven.

“They're selling as fast as we can make them,” said Montesinos, who intends to create another treat, maybe a cupcake, to celebrate the wedding.

So far, regulars at the 11-year, Dunton Avenue shop are taking the surge in stride.

“They're very supportive,” Montesinos said. “And they're patient.”

For fans of more savory fare, Portillo’s — in a nod to Swift’s reported lucky number — announced on social media free onion rings with a purchase of $1.13 or more.

  “They’re selling as fast as we can make them,” Sweet T's Bakery & Cake Studio co-owner Tammy Montesinos said of the frosted sugar cookies her Arlington Heights bakery debuted Tuesday to commemorate the engagement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
