‘It just doesn't seem very Barrington’: Commission opposes gated community at former PepsiCo site

Vintage Luxury Homes is seeking approval for the redevelopment of the former PepsiCo site. The Claremont development would include 88 custom luxury single-family homes. Courtesy of Barrington

Barrington plan commissioners unanimously opposed a proposed 88-home gated community, the Claremont, on the former PepsiCo property.

The village board will make the final decision, possibly at its Sept. 22 meeting.

While commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting supported residential development at the former commercial site at 617 W. Main Street, they rejected the gated community concept as inconsistent with Barrington's character.

“It just doesn't seem very Barrington,” Plan Commission Chairperson Anna Bush said. “It just doesn't seem community focused.”

Commissioner David Holtermann added: “I think gated community promotes things we don’t like. It promotes a sense of division. It reduces social cohesion.”

Resident Daniel Penkava echoed Bush’s view in public comment.

“It's like they're elite and we're just the peons of Barrington,” Daniel said.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Barrington Plan Commission Member Dan Hogan addresses the audience at Tuesday’s meeting, while fellow commissioners David Holtermann, left, and Chairperson Anna Bush listen.

Residents also raised traffic concerns, particularly during construction and from future residents. Katherine Tracy, who commutes daily to Hough Street School with four children, questioned whether the community could handle additional congestion.

Developer Joe Elias made concessions, removing most of a proposed wall running east-to-west across the property. He promised gradual construction over many years, proper drainage through swales and Flint Creek maintenance.

Elias argued residents would integrate into the community, patronizing local businesses. Each would own “1/88 of everything on the whole 94 acres.” He envisioned residents hosting neighbors at the clubhouse for pool parties and pickleball.

However, Bush argued for public access, saying, “If you live here, you should be able to walk here or ride your bike here.”

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Joe Elias, developer of the Claremont, answers questions from the Barrington Plan Commission Tuesday.

Commissioner Dan Hogan supported residential development over commercial alternatives like warehouses, but said, “I cannot support a gated development with an ornamental guard house on Main Street across from Barrington High School.”

He cited the village's comprehensive plan calling for preserving small-town character and linking new development to the village center.

Elias, a Barrington High School graduate and 40-year area resident, called the development his potential “crown jewel” but maintained the private nature was essential to the project's design.

When asked to resubmit without gates, Elias refused: “I would not be willing to remove the privatization of that subdivision. It's owned by the members of the community. It’s owned by the people who live there, and I don’t see anything wrong with that.”