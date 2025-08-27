advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   Minneapolis police: Shooting at school has left 3 dead, including shooter, and 17 injured
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Local Politics

‘It just doesn't seem very Barrington’: Commission opposes gated community at former PepsiCo site

Posted August 27, 2025 9:47 am
Steve Zalusky
 

Barrington plan commissioners unanimously opposed a proposed 88-home gated community, the Claremont, on the former PepsiCo property.

The village board will make the final decision, possibly at its Sept. 22 meeting.

While commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting supported residential development at the former commercial site at 617 W. Main Street, they rejected the gated community concept as inconsistent with Barrington's character.

“It just doesn't seem very Barrington,” Plan Commission Chairperson Anna Bush said. “It just doesn't seem community focused.”

Commissioner David Holtermann added: “I think gated community promotes things we don’t like. It promotes a sense of division. It reduces social cohesion.”

Resident Daniel Penkava echoed Bush’s view in public comment.

“It's like they're elite and we're just the peons of Barrington,” Daniel said.

  Barrington Plan Commission Member Dan Hogan addresses the audience at Tuesday’s meeting, while fellow commissioners David Holtermann, left, and Chairperson Anna Bush listen. Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com

Residents also raised traffic concerns, particularly during construction and from future residents. Katherine Tracy, who commutes daily to Hough Street School with four children, questioned whether the community could handle additional congestion.

Developer Joe Elias made concessions, removing most of a proposed wall running east-to-west across the property. He promised gradual construction over many years, proper drainage through swales and Flint Creek maintenance.

Elias argued residents would integrate into the community, patronizing local businesses. Each would own “1/88 of everything on the whole 94 acres.” He envisioned residents hosting neighbors at the clubhouse for pool parties and pickleball.

However, Bush argued for public access, saying, “If you live here, you should be able to walk here or ride your bike here.”

  Joe Elias, developer of the Claremont, answers questions from the Barrington Plan Commission Tuesday. Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com

Commissioner Dan Hogan supported residential development over commercial alternatives like warehouses, but said, “I cannot support a gated development with an ornamental guard house on Main Street across from Barrington High School.”

He cited the village's comprehensive plan calling for preserving small-town character and linking new development to the village center.

Elias, a Barrington High School graduate and 40-year area resident, called the development his potential “crown jewel” but maintained the private nature was essential to the project's design.

When asked to resubmit without gates, Elias refused: “I would not be willing to remove the privatization of that subdivision. It's owned by the members of the community. It’s owned by the people who live there, and I don’t see anything wrong with that.”

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Barrington Business Communities Local Politics News Real Estate Residential Real Estate
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company