Crime

Police: Des Plaines man robbed delivery driver over missing sandwich

Posted August 27, 2025 3:47 pm
Russell Lissau
 

A Des Plaines man was in custody Wednesday after police said he held a restaurant delivery driver against his will and robbed him because he was upset about a missing sandwich.

John Neri, 57, of the 100 block of South Des Plaines River Road, is charged with felony counts of aggravated unlawful restraint and armed robbery.

No one was hurt, police said.

Police said the 21-year-old driver delivered food to Neri’s apartment at about 10 p.m. Saturday.

Neri accused the employee of not delivering a roast beef sandwich he claimed he ordered, Des Plaines police Cmdr. Matt Bowler said. Neri grabbed the driver, pulled him inside the apartment and then blocked the door to prevent him from leaving, police said.

While holding a kitchen knife, Neri took back $20 he’d given the driver, police said.

The driver eventually left and called 911.

Neri was arrested about 11 p.m. and was charged Sunday. He remained in custody at the Cook County jail following a Monday detention hearing, Bowler said.

