ICE agents, National Guard could be housed at Great Lakes

Naval Station Great Lakes main entrance at Sheridan Road and Farragut Avenue in Great Lakes, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Agents with the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection would be housed at Naval Station Great Lakes near North Chicago from Sept. 2-30, according to an email Monday from Navy Cpt. Stephen Yargosz to his leadership team.

“These operations are similar to what occurred in Los Angeles earlier this summer. Same DHS team,” wrote Yargosz, the commanding officer of Naval Station Great Lakes. " … This morning I received a call that there is the potential to also support National Guard units. Not many details on this right now. Mainly a lot of concerns and questions.”

He said the operation would focus on “downtown Chicago,” and a formal “request for assistance” still required approval from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Two sources with knowledge of the email confirmed it’s authentic.

Capt. Steve Yargosz Courtesy of U.S. Navy