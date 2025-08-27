advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   Minneapolis police: Shooting at school has left 3 dead, including shooter, and 17 injured
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Chicago

ICE agents, National Guard could be housed at Great Lakes

Posted August 27, 2025 9:42 am
By Violet Miller

Agents with the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection would be housed at Naval Station Great Lakes near North Chicago from Sept. 2-30, according to an email Monday from Navy Cpt. Stephen Yargosz to his leadership team.

“These operations are similar to what occurred in Los Angeles earlier this summer. Same DHS team,” wrote Yargosz, the commanding officer of Naval Station Great Lakes. " … This morning I received a call that there is the potential to also support National Guard units. Not many details on this right now. Mainly a lot of concerns and questions.”

He said the operation would focus on “downtown Chicago,” and a formal “request for assistance” still required approval from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Two sources with knowledge of the email confirmed it’s authentic.

For the full story, go to chicago.suntimes.com.

Capt. Steve Yargosz Courtesy of U.S. Navy
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Chicago Content Providers Nation and World Politics News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company