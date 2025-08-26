‘Hiring slushie’: Aurora mayor to limit filling of vacant city jobs

Aurora will limit hiring new workers to fill vacant posts, under a plan announced by Mayor John Laesch on Monday. Courtesy of City of Aurora

Aurora Mayor John Laesch plans to limit filling vacant municipal jobs, as he believes the city should rein in spending amid a potential $29 million budget deficit next year.

Laesch outlined his plans Monday, as he and city finance officials discussed the general fund portion of the budget they are preparing for 2026.

Laesch said he is instituting a “hiring slushie,” under which city departments won’t be able to hire new people to increase staff or fill vacancies without first getting approval from his office.

Aurora Mayor John Laesch

That includes his own staff, where he created the position of community engagement and advertised the position, but has delayed filling it.

This year, the city has 1,097 full-time employees. In 2017, it had 829, according to a chart officials presented. It had 97 part-timers in 2017 and 95 seasonal workers; in 2025, it had 87 part-timers and 86 seasonal.

The 2025 budget for spending was $759.6 million. The general fund accounted for about 35% of that, or $265.9 million.

The rest of the budget consists of the special revenue fund, including gaming tax, tax-incentive financing district spending and special service area spending; the capital projects fund; a fund to repay debt; proprietary funds, including water and sewer service; and the trust fund, for police and fire pensions and retirees’ health insurance.

The city council typically votes on the budget in early December.

Finance Operations Director Stacy Peterson said the projected 2026 general fund deficit does not include likely raises for several groups of unionized employees. One contract is being negotiated, and two others are due to expire Dec. 31.