Driver dies after losing control of pickup truck on curve

A person died after losing control of a pickup truck that crashed just after 8 a.m. Tuesday at Silver Glen and Old Homestead roads in St. Charles Township.

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kane County sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

Authorities said the truck was traveling east on Silver Glen when it left the road at a curve on Old Homestead. Witnesses told deputies the truck entered the curve at a high speed, according to a press release from the sheriff.

The driver was the only person in the truck.