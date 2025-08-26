From ‘The Swamp’ to the Fiji jungle, Schakowsky staffer runs his own campaign on ‘Survivor’

Evanston native Alex Moore, communications director for U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky will debut as castaway on the CBS series Survivor, Season 49, scheduled to air Sept. 24. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CBS

On any given day, U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky’s Communications Director Alex Moore is busy issuing press releases on student loan debt, climate change and international conflicts.

But next month, the Evanston native will be making headlines in his own right, as a competitor on the 49th season of CBS’ “Survivor.” The latest version of the reality show debuts Sept. 24, with 18 castaways conniving on the beaches of Fiji.

“Apparently, surviving the Republican majority in Congress was not a strong enough test for Alex,” Schakowsky announced.

“I am confident that he brought the same heart, hustle, and strategy to the island that he brings to our office every day.”

Machiavellian strategies honed in Washington fit perfectly with the cutthroat adventure, Moore joked in a preview.

“I work on Capitol Hill and I think that has prepared me for ‘Survivor,’ because one of my favorite pastimes is kissing butt,” the 27-year-old said.

When he told Schakowsky and colleagues about the gig, he worried “they’re going to make me quit right now on the spot.” But “my boss could not have been more excited. She told me, ‘You’re going to go, and you’re going to win.’”

“Team Schakowsky has our popcorn ready and will be rooting for you all season long,” the Evanston Democrat stated.

Schakowsky met Moore when he was a summer intern.

“Alex was dressed in a full suit and had a huge smile on his face. He looked so professional; I almost mistook him for a fellow government official,” Schakowsky said.

Whoever wins the contest will receive $1 million and return for an upcoming all-star Survivor in 2026. Other contestants include a Marvel movie producer, a corrections officer and a rocket scientist.

The network’s sneak peek shows Moore in the Pacific Ocean grabbing a rope attached to a boat and on dry land surrounded by jungle plants.

“I’m in the dirt right now,” Moore said. “I’m not used to this, I wear a suit to work every day. How much better could it get from this?”

Taking the plunge for comptroller

Democratic State Sen. Karina Villa declared her candidacy for state comptroller Monday, joining a throng for the position incumbent Susana Mendoza is leaving.

The West Chicago native is a former school social worker and school board member who was elected to the General Assembly in 2018.

Karina Villa

Villa said she’s dedicated herself to working families, “flipping districts that hadn’t gone Democratic in years,” providing tax relief and taking on corporations that raised prices during the pandemic.

“I won’t do this job only from behind a desk,” Villa said in a statement. “I’ll be out in our communities, listening to people in every corner of our state.”

Endorsing Villa at her reveal were U.S. Reps. Delia Ramirez and Jesus “Chuy Garcia,” and Illinois Senate President Don Harmon.

Other Democrats in the race are Chicagoan state Rep. Maggie Croke, Oswego state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit and Lake County Treasurer Holly Kim of Mundelein. Possible Republican contenders include Champaign County Auditor George Danos and former state Sen. Rickey Hendon.

Detention for school mandates?

Being placed on a committee could be viewed as a punishment rather than a reward, but state Sen. Seth Lewis is eager to start work on the interestingly named School Code Mandate Reduction Council.

Seth Lewis

The council was formed to scrutinize and reduce unnecessary state mandates on schools.

“I’m committed to reviewing every requirement with a simple test: Does it improve the quality of education or keep our students safe? If not, it’s time to rethink it,” Bartlett Republican Lewis said in a statement.

Nearly 700 school mandates have been introduced since 1982, noted Democratic state Sen. Mary Edly-Allen of Libertyville, who sponsored the legislation.

Mary Edly-Allen, a Democratic Party candidate for the state House 51st District seat

• Political Roundabout is an occasional column on campaign, legislative and political news with a suburban focus.