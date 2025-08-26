Mundelein officials rethinking installing EV charging stations due to cost

Mundelein officials are rethinking a plan to install four electric-vehicle charging stations in the downtown area because cost estimates came in much greater than anticipated. AP

Mundelein officials are rethinking a plan to install four electric-vehicle charging stations in the downtown area because cost estimates came in much greater than anticipated.

Two rapid-charging machines were proposed for a parking lot southwest of where Seymour Avenue crosses Park Street. Two more stations could be installed in a lot west of Seymour and north of Park. Each of the stations could charge up to two cars simultaneously.

Users would pay fees based on the amount of electricity provided. The village board last month approved a fee structure for the chargers.

Additionally, officials proposed installing infrastructure for slower charging stations in the same lots.

Putting stations in downtown lots could entice people to eat or shop in the area while charging their cars, Trustee Erich Schwenk said.

The two bids the village received from contractors interested in providing and installing the machines came in “quite a bit higher” than a $320,000 state grant Mundelein secured for the project, Adam Boeche, Mundelein’s public works and engineering director, told the village board during its meeting Monday night.

The lowest bid set the price at nearly $688,000, which — if accepted — would require the village to use nearly $368,000 in municipal funds on the project.

After some discussion, the board voted unanimously to reject the bids and let village staffers try to alter the project in a way that would reduce costs.

Even so, Village Administrator Eric Guenther said he didn’t think his staff would be able to alter the project in such a way that would allow the grant to cover the entire cost.

Installing slower chargers that are less costly would reduce the grant award, Boeche said.

The estimates likely came in so high because of national and international economic pressures, Guenther said.

If Guenther’s team can’t find other options while still qualifying for the grant, the project might be shelved, Mayor Robin Meier said in an email.

Charging stations already are available in the parking lot on the west side of village hall, 300 Plaza Circle. They can be found at some businesses and other venues in the Mundelein area, too.

Arlington Heights, Des Plaines, Libertyville and Palatine are among the suburbs offering electric vehicle charging stations in municipal lots or garages. Some charge a fee.

