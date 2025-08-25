Huntley housing plan with mostly rentals gains traction with new location

Rendering shows a proposed Heyday housing development in Huntley that includes primarily two- and three-bedroom rentals. Courtesy of village of Huntley

Huntley officials recently reviewed plans for a new housing development proposed for land off Route 47, just south of Deicke Park and across from Dean Street.

Officials reviewed a previous iteration of the Heyday Huntley housing development in February that would have been off Route 47 near Regency Parkway and Powers Road. Trustees liked the idea, but they wanted to keep the site along Route 47 for commercial use and encouraged Heyday to think about another location in town.

The village board didn’t vote on the latest plans for the development at a recent meeting, but members indicated they liked the new location.

The development, which primarily would consist of two- and three-bedroom rentals, would back up to the Lions Chase subdivision and would have several acres of Route 47 frontage that could be used for commercial development.

Several board members said they were happy to see the developer come back, and Heyday representatives said they felt the new site is better.

Current plans include about 260 units, including 191 single-story attached rental homes, 54 two-story rear-loaded rental townhouses and 17 traditional single-family homes that would be for sale.

The attached homes would have 1,898 to 2,142 square feet, while townhouses would have 1,919 to 2,023 square feet.

Heyday wouldn’t build the single-family homes but would outsource that to other builders. However, Heyday would own the rental units, Huntley Director of Development Services Charlie Nordman said.

Heyday representatives confirmed there would be a property manager and 24/7 maintenance.

Heyday developer Ryan Swingruber said the company tries to offer an alternative to homeownership. He said the company is targeting older demographics who have different needs with a single-story product. Heyday’s model also opens the housing market for younger people who might want to buy a home but can’t afford it, he said.

Noting stigmas surrounding rentals, Swingruber said the apartment company does background, employment and income checks, and each unit has a covered front porch and side patio.

“We want to create a community that feels like you own the place but (has) all the benefits of rental,” Swingruber said.

The property has a lot of wetlands and flood plains. Swingruber said the company recognizes that will pose a challenge. He said the company is evaluating next steps.

Nordman said the developers sent in a second-option site plan as they work through the wetland issues. The new plan aligns an access point to the development with Dean Street. The entrance and more commercial space are the main differences between the two plans, Swingruber said.

Nordman said access would be somewhat dictated by wetland mitigation but also the Illinois Department of Transportation because Route 47 is a state road. A full traffic study would be part of the development, he added.

Swingruber said Heyday would build the infrastructure for the single-family homes, such as water and sanitary sewer lines, roads and a roundabout.

With the new location, Village President Tim Hoeft said, “Now we’ve got (a location) that I think fits even better.”