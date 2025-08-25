Des Plaines shooting remains under investigation

A shooting in Des Plaines last week that left a teenager with a minor wound remained under investigation Monday.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in a residential area on the 1000 block of Third Avenue. Investigators believe about 20 shots were fired in the road, police Cmdr. Matt Bowler said.

An 18-year-old Elgin man was grazed in the leg. He was treated at the scene and refused to be taken to a hospital, Bowler said.

At least two houses and one car were struck by gunfire, police said.

No weapons have been recovered. Police haven’t yet determined how many people were involved.

Investigators have identified several people of interest, but no one has been charged as of Monday, Bowler said.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated event.