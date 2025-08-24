Here’s how new road test rules for seniors, reporting unsafe drivers will work

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Spaces reserved for road testing patrons at the Schaumburg Secretary of State facility on Golf Road. A new rule raising the age for road tests for seniors goes into effect in 2026.

What’s the deal with major changes in road tests for seniors? When will McLean Road reopen? If my license is revoked under a new program allowing family members to report unsafe drivers, can I get it back?

Readers ask questions and we have answers in this week’s column.

First off, a bill increasing the age when Illinois drivers must take a behind-the-wheel road test from 79 to 87 recently was signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker.

The action aligns “Illinois’ reporting and testing standards with other states that have long since made these changes to increase safety and fairness on our roads,” said Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, who spearheaded the legislation.

The rule goes into effect July 1, 2026. At that point, drivers ages 79 and 80 seeking to renew their licenses still will need to visit a DMV and take a vision test. Motorists between the ages of 81 and 86 still will be required to renew their licenses every two years in person at a DMV and take a vision test. Road exams are eliminated for ages 79 through 86.

The legislation also allows immediate relatives of unsafe drivers, regardless of age, to report problems to the secretary of state’s office. Issues could be a decline in driving skills or cognitive or medical issues.

If authorities find the concerns are credible, a driver would need to submit a medical evaluation and/or have written, vision and behind-the-wheel tests to keep their license.

A number of readers asked how the program will roll out and whether drivers whose licenses are revoked can regain them.

“In advance of the new law taking effect (on July 1, 2026), the office plans to launch a public awareness campaign to make information available to Illinoisans regarding the procedures and requirements associated with the law and instructions how to report and submit information regarding immediate family members who are unsafe drivers,” secretary of state spokesman Scott Burnham said.

On the second issue, “drivers, who have had their driver’s privileges revoked, will have the opportunity to submit a medical report from their physician, which will include information about the driver’s health, medical conditions, medications, and the physician’s opinion of their patient’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle,” Burnham said.

“The physician may indicate their patient is safe or unsafe to drive. If they are determined safe to drive, the driver may also be required to take vision, written or behind-the-wheel road exams. If the driver passes the required exams, the agency can reissue the driver’s license. If the cancellation remains in place, the driver will have the ability to appeal the decision with the secretary of state’s office,” he explained.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Construction continues on McLean Boulevard Friday in South Elgin. Lanes will reopen in September, officials said.

Several frustrated readers asked how long it will be before they can access McLean Boulevard in South Elgin.

The village and the Illinois Department of Transportation are widening the corridor, which is closed between South Lancaster and Sunbury roads.

“While the concrete pavement is complete, the contractors still have crews finishing median and curb work, traffic signal installation and the removal of utility poles along the eastern edge of the road,” Public Works Director Michael Millette said.

IDOT “informs us McLean will reopen with two lanes of traffic in early September. Upon completion of the noise-abatement wall and bike path, McLean will fully reopen.”

Finally, Frank Leo of Lisle wants to know if Palatine Road is going to be widened.

“There are plans being developed to widen Palatine Road from Smith Street to Quentin Road to become a three-lane cross section providing a shared center lane for turning purposes,” Palatine Village Manager Reid Ottesen said. “There would also be intersection improvements at Quentin Road.”

Palatine is a state road, and Quentin belongs to Cook County, which requires significant coordination, Ottesen said.

“Right now, we are working through engineering agreements with IDOT,” he added.

Land acquisition will continue in 2026 and bidding will start. Construction should kick off in the spring of 2027, Palatine Public Works Director Matt Barry said.

• Got a transportation question? Drop an email to mpyke@dailyherald.com.