News

Woman killed in Elk Grove Village crash

Posted August 24, 2025 11:46 am
Dave Oberhelman
 

An Elk Grove Village woman was killed in a two-car crash Saturday morning, authorities said Sunday.

Maria De Lourdesde Jimenez, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 11:07 a.m. in the 800 block of South Arlington Heights Road in Elk Grove Village, police said.

According to Elk Grove police, a Lincoln Navigator was traveling south on Arlington Heights Road when it collided with Nissan Rogue driven by Jimenez, who was turning north from the Elk Crossing Shopping Center.

The 50-year-old man driving the Navigator and a juvenile passenger were treated at the scene and released, Elk Grove police said.

