Woman killed in Elk Grove Village crash
An Elk Grove Village woman was killed in a two-car crash Saturday morning, authorities said Sunday.
Maria De Lourdesde Jimenez, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 11:07 a.m. in the 800 block of South Arlington Heights Road in Elk Grove Village, police said.
According to Elk Grove police, a Lincoln Navigator was traveling south on Arlington Heights Road when it collided with Nissan Rogue driven by Jimenez, who was turning north from the Elk Crossing Shopping Center.
The 50-year-old man driving the Navigator and a juvenile passenger were treated at the scene and released, Elk Grove police said.
