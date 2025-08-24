Woman killed in Elk Grove Village crash

An Elk Grove Village woman was killed in a two-car crash Saturday morning, authorities said Sunday.

Maria De Lourdesde Jimenez, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 11:07 a.m. in the 800 block of South Arlington Heights Road in Elk Grove Village, police said.

According to Elk Grove police, a Lincoln Navigator was traveling south on Arlington Heights Road when it collided with Nissan Rogue driven by Jimenez, who was turning north from the Elk Crossing Shopping Center.

The 50-year-old man driving the Navigator and a juvenile passenger were treated at the scene and released, Elk Grove police said.