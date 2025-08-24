Prosecutors: Carol Stream man set own house on fire, sparking explosion

Eric Neuman

A judge denied pretrial release Sunday for a Carol Stream man accused of setting his own house on fire Saturday, causing an explosion that severely damaged neighboring homes.

Eric Neuman, 52, of the 700 block of Hemlock Lane, is charged with four felony counts including aggravated arson and criminal damage to property, authorities said.

DuPage County prosecutors allege Neuman poured 40 gallons of gasoline into six containers and placed them throughout the house, along with two propane tanks he put in a rental car in the garage.

Neuman spilled gas in the garage, lit a flare and threw it in before driving off in another car, authorities allege.

Carol Stream police responded to the fire at about 4:28 a.m. Saturday and determined it to be the home of Neuman and his soon-to-be ex-wife, who had recently left, officials said.

Investigators also determined Neuman sent his wife a text message Aug. 2 describing actions he’d take to ignite a fire at their house, prosecutors said. Authorities allege Neuman set the fire knowing his neighbors were home at the time.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

Illinois State Police troopers apprehended Neuman in downstate Mahomet at about 10:35 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 22.