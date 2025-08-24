advertisement
Crime

Police searching for suspect in stabbing pregnant woman

Posted August 24, 2025 10:06 am
By Joey Weslo

A search for a suspect is underway in Montgomery after a pregnant woman was stabbed Saturday, police said.

The Montgomery Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a man they’ve identified as a suspect in the stabbing: Ricardo Perez-Fuentes, 39.

Police are urging the public not to approach Perez-Fuentes because he may be armed and dangerous. Instead, anyone with information on Perez-Fuentes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. They can also contact Detective Luke Lindholm at (331) 212-9050 or llindholm@ci.montgomery.il.us.

Police said Perez-Feuntes is stands between 5’4“ and 5’6” and weighs about 190 pounds. He has dark hair and was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark-colored jacket.

The stabbing occurred in the 2200 block of Jericho Road at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

“Upon arrival, officers located a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds,” police reported. “She and her unborn child were transported to Rush Copley Hospital, where they remain in critical but stable condition.”

