Football Top 20

2024 records listed

1. Maine South 8-4 10 starters back including Indiana commit QB Purcell

2. Batavia 12-2 Experienced line protects talented QB, deep WR room

3. Downers Grove North 10-2 Three Big Ten recruits lead Trojans

4. York 11-3 11 starters back for 8A runners-up

5. St. Charles North 9-2 17 starters return for DuKane co-champs

6. Fremd 9-2 NU-bound QB O'Brien 39 TDs, 3,288 yards last year

7. Stevenson 10-2 One of most experienced teams around

8. Palatine 8-2 Defending MSL West champs feature Illini recruit Balanganayi

9. Cary-Grove 12-1 FB/LB Abrams as tough as they come

10. Warren 7-5 Illini-bound Stewart ran for 2,475 yards last year

11. Montini 12-2 Defending 3A state champs moving up to 5A

12. Prospect 8-3 Defending MSL East champs strong in trenches

13. Barrington 8-3 A lot of new faces, a lot of talent on the way

14. Libertyville 9-2 DC Budge takes over as coach

15. Naperville North 7-3 Indiana-bound Bell a defensive force

16. St. Francis 10-3 Talented group faces grueling schedule

17. Hersey 6-4 Ohio U. bound RB Brandon Jenkins (17 TDs) returns

18. Benet 7-4 Defense keys bid to repeat as CCL/ESCC Purple champs

19. Glenbard West 4-5 Missed playoffs last year for 1st time since 2006

20. Carmel 3-6 Nebraska bound Taylor tries to get Corsairs back to playoffs

Others to watch: Glenbard East 10-2, Downers Grove South 8-3, West Aurora 10-1, Geneva 12-2, Hoffman Estates 7-4, Rolling Meadows 5-5, Wheaton Warrenville South 5-5, Naperville Central 11-2, Burlington Central 8-3, Antioch 8-3, Wauconda 8-3, IC Catholic Prep 4-5, Waubonsie Valley 5-5, Jacobs 7-3, Addison Trail 7-3