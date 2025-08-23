Football Top 20
1. Maine South 8-4 10 starters back including Indiana commit QB Purcell
2. Batavia 12-2 Experienced line protects talented QB, deep WR room
3. Downers Grove North 10-2 Three Big Ten recruits lead Trojans
4. York 11-3 11 starters back for 8A runners-up
5. St. Charles North 9-2 17 starters return for DuKane co-champs
6. Fremd 9-2 NU-bound QB O'Brien 39 TDs, 3,288 yards last year
7. Stevenson 10-2 One of most experienced teams around
8. Palatine 8-2 Defending MSL West champs feature Illini recruit Balanganayi
9. Cary-Grove 12-1 FB/LB Abrams as tough as they come
10. Warren 7-5 Illini-bound Stewart ran for 2,475 yards last year
11. Montini 12-2 Defending 3A state champs moving up to 5A
12. Prospect 8-3 Defending MSL East champs strong in trenches
13. Barrington 8-3 A lot of new faces, a lot of talent on the way
14. Libertyville 9-2 DC Budge takes over as coach
15. Naperville North 7-3 Indiana-bound Bell a defensive force
16. St. Francis 10-3 Talented group faces grueling schedule
17. Hersey 6-4 Ohio U. bound RB Brandon Jenkins (17 TDs) returns
18. Benet 7-4 Defense keys bid to repeat as CCL/ESCC Purple champs
19. Glenbard West 4-5 Missed playoffs last year for 1st time since 2006
20. Carmel 3-6 Nebraska bound Taylor tries to get Corsairs back to playoffs
Others to watch: Glenbard East 10-2, Downers Grove South 8-3, West Aurora 10-1, Geneva 12-2, Hoffman Estates 7-4, Rolling Meadows 5-5, Wheaton Warrenville South 5-5, Naperville Central 11-2, Burlington Central 8-3, Antioch 8-3, Wauconda 8-3, IC Catholic Prep 4-5, Waubonsie Valley 5-5, Jacobs 7-3, Addison Trail 7-3