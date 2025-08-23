‘United in purpose and powered by passion’: New District 211 superintendent emphasizes tasks ahead

New Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 Superintendent Judith Campbell fist-bumps a student as she and Fremd High School Principal Mark Langer welcome the classes of 2026 to 2029 on the first day of the school year. Courtesy of District 211

New Superintendent Judith Campbell says her fresh interactions with the Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 community have brought her the kind of joy that deserves to be repaid.

And she says she’ll do that by committing to ensure district students are fully prepared for the pathways they’ll discover and choose.

“Every school has their unique differences, but District 211 is a united family working to ensure all students have access to resources to get what they need,” Campbell said. “We have the ability to support some amazing students.”

What she’s learned about the district since her regular visits began in January led to her drafting the theme for this year — “We’re united in purpose and powered by passion.”

New Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 Superintendent Judith Campbell introduces herself and welcomes students back during an assembly on the first day of classes at Conant High School in Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of District 211

One of her most treasured early interactions was receiving a skilled drawing by a boy at the Higgins Education Center for special education programs on the first day of school, she said. Based on a photograph he took with her during a previous visit to the district, the picture depicts three versions of Campbell as he sees her role — one of them as a costumed superhero.

Initially a special-education teacher 27 years ago, Campbell said her first goal was to have a positive influence on the students in front of her. While her role and title have changed a few times since then, that remains her top professional goal, she said.

Though she recognizes the school board hired her based on her experience and educational philosophy, Campbell said she has a greater responsibility as she and the community learn about each other.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, Jan. 2025 District 211 Superintendent Judith Campbell talks with 17-year-old Nate Cleveland during a visit to Hoffman Estates High School.

“I’m here to listen and learn right now,” she said. “You can’t lead without listening and learning.”

Campbell said she was deeply influenced by author Mark Miller’s book, “Chess Not Checkers: Elevate Your Leadership Game,” in emphasizing strategy over being merely reactive, as well as embracing responsibility and accountability.

She said the fact that Palatine High School is marking its 150th anniversary this year demonstrates how institutions like District 211 build on their past. Though her position is no more permanent than it was for her eight predecessors, she said she expects to set some precedents during her tenure that will continue to guide the future.

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 Superintendent Judith Campbell listens to speakers during public comment at a school board meeting. John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.

While still seeking contact with stakeholders in the community, she reached out to everyone at the start of the school year by posting a letter titled “Shared Expectation of Excellence.”

“As we begin this new chapter together, I want to recognize the academic excellence and innovation that defines our schools,” she wrote. “It is no accident when schools create this type of environment it is a result of innovative teachers, driven students, engaged families and dedicated business and community partners who set goals, meeting them with purpose. I am committed to continuing that legacy, while working collaboratively as we move forward.”

District 211 school board President Steven Rosenblum said he finds Campbell a respectful, empathetic person who brings a great wealth of experience and fresh perspective.

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 Superintendent Judith Campbell joins staff members in recording the historic moment as Palatine High School welcomes students back for its 150th academic year. Courtesy of District 211

All candidates for the position were asked to present a transition plan, and Campbell’s vision was among what made her stand out, Rosenblum added.

“She’s very transparent, very communicative,” he said. “I thought she brought a lot of insight and foresight into how she can contribute.”

Campbell became only the third superintendent hired from outside District 211. She previously was deputy superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools in Kansas.

While a native of Kansas City, Missouri, her career has included stops in Florida, Missouri and Decatur, Illinois.

After her initial role as a special-education teacher, Campbell spent eight years in high school classrooms before joining the leadership ranks.