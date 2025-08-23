Boy arrested after stolen auto strikes tree in West Dundee

A boy driving a stolen SUV was arrested Saturday morning in West Dundee after striking a tree, police announced. Courtesy of West Dundee Police Dept.

A boy driving a stolen SUV was arrested Saturday morning in West Dundee after striking a tree and then trying to flee, police announced.

The silver 2013 Ford Explorer had been reported stolen in Carpentersville. It was spotted about 10:15 a.m. entering West Dundee on the Main Street Bridge over the Fox River, police said in a Facebook post.

The driver lost control of the auto and struck a tree at Seventh and Geneva streets, police said. He tried to run away but was quickly taken into custody, police said.

No one was hurt, police said.

The boy has been charged as a juvenile with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of controlled substance, Deputy Police Chief Dan Haines said. After his arrest, he was taken to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.