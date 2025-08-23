Downers Grove drugstore robbed
A Downers Grove drugstore was robbed Friday night by a man who initially appeared to be a customer.
The theft occurred about 9:40 p.m. at Walgreens, 1000 Ogden Ave.
While appearing to make a purchase, the thief reached into an open cash register drawer, grabbed a small sum of cash and fled on foot, police said in a news release.
Police described the robber as being about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing a white bucket-style hat and a white Chicago Bulls sweater.
Anyone with information can call police at (630) 434-5600.
