Final Bears 53-man roster projection: Deeper team puts a few draft picks on the bubble

Bears head coach Ben Johnson gave his first-team offense the entire first half in Friday night’s preseason finale. After a slow start, it allowed quarterback Caleb Williams to practice an end-of-half drive and finish his preseason on a high note with a touchdown pass to Rome Odunze.

Johnson was pleased with how quarterback Tyson Bagent and wide receiver Jahdae Walker ended the game, calling it “remarkable” that the Bears rallied and won, but he was frustrated with the way the game began.

“It was a little bit disappointing to see how slow we started,” Johnson told reporters. “Defensively, we didn’t feel like we controlled the line of scrimmage very well. … Offensively, first two possessions was really sloppy football that has plagued us in and out of camp so far. Unfortunately, that’s what we got here tonight.”

That also meant fewer reps for the guys who might need it most, the players on the bubble, and those auditioning for the rest of the league. That is the balance of the preseason. Williams and the starters needed the snaps, even if we know everyone in that group is on the team.

“It’s frustrating,” Williams said. “Obviously every chance that you go out there, you want to be able to perform and go out there and not have the slow starts. … But you also understand that it is preseason and the situation is different than it is in-season.”

Over the next few days, general manager Ryan Poles and Johnson will determine who makes the initial 53-man roster. The Bears will release, or move to a reserve list, 37 players. The team’s depth has improved, which means a few Day 3 picks from previous years could get cut. Injuries at running back specifically could also add a wrinkle to what the Bears ultimately do by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Then come the waiver claims and more machinations before Week 1.

One thing to remember: It’s easy to admire a player who had an encouraging summer and worry if he won’t get through waivers. Most often, he will. Here’s a 53-man roster projection following the preseason.

Quarterback (3)

Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum

This is where the injury questions begin. Keenum has missed nearly two weeks with a leg injury. The severity of the injury could make him a candidate for injured reserve with a designation to return; otherwise, the Bears will open with three quarterbacks on the active roster. They haven’t had a three-QB setup like this since 2017, when Mitch Trubisky was with veterans Mike Glennon and Mark Sanchez, where Sanchez was the clear “mentor,” not someone who was going to play, barring an emergency. The Bears kept three QBs on the roster during an odd 2021 situation with Justin Fields, Andy Dalton and Nick Foles as Foles’ contract kept him on the team after the 2020 trade. Keenum’s experience should be very valuable in the room with Williams and Bagent. Austin Reed should get to the practice squad.

Running back (4)

D’Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, Travis Homer, Roschon Johnson

Another position with injury questions. The fact that Poles hasn’t signed a veteran should be a sign that Homer and Johnson are OK and will be ready for the start of the season. The notable shift here then would be Monangai possibly opening the season as the No. 2 back behind Swift. Johnson would still have a prominent role on special teams, but when it’s time for the first goal-line or third-down situation, could the seventh-round draft pick get the call? Ian Wheeler, who didn’t play on Friday because of an injury, should get to the practice squad. Rookie Deion Hankins is out for the year, an unfortunate blow after starting the second preseason game. Keep an eye on Brittain Brown as the practice squad forms. Poles was complimentary of him during the game.

Wide receiver (5)

DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Olamide Zaccheaus, Devin Duvernay

An extra offensive lineman or defensive end (or quarterback) has to hit a position, and in this case, it’s wide receiver. These five should be locks, with Duvernay the leading candidate to be the top returner — though he also has an ailment worth monitoring after he missed the Bills game and practice last week. Tyler Scott’s touchdown catch against Buffalo should help his case, but was it enough after a bad kickoff return to open the game? The 2023 fourth-rounder hasn’t been able to break through. If the Bears go with six, would it be Scott because of his speed and return abilities, or Maurice Alexander, who had a touchdown against Miami and has familiarity with Johnson. Local product Miles Boykin has also made some nice plays in camp. Undrafted rookies JP Richardson and Jahdae Walker have certainly earned practice-squad consideration. Were Walker’s highlights against Kansas City so good that he’ll get claimed off waivers? Should he be the No. 6 receiver? He might’ve added another tough call to the list. He has big-play ability.

Tight end (3)

Cole Kmet, Colston Loveland, Durham Smythe

We hadn’t really seen or heard from Smythe during camp and the preseason until his catch in Kansas City. He has the salary ($1.5 million guaranteed), experience and comfort with Johnson after their time together in Miami to seemingly be the shoo-in at No. 3. But maybe Stephen Carlson has done more this summer to make this a conversation.

Offensive line (9)

Darnell Wright, Jonah Jackson, Drew Dalman, Joe Thuney, Braxton Jones, Ozzy Trapilo, Theo Benedet, Ryan Bates, Luke Newman

I made a late Friday night decision on this projection to cut Kiran Amegadjie, a third-round pick in 2024, after learning of Austin Booker’s injury and needing to keep an extra defensive end. Now this is where injured reserve comes into play. If Booker goes to IR (with a designation to return), the Bears could carry 10 offensive linemen. Do they try to sneak someone else (a cornerback?) to the practice squad? Amegadjie already seemed like a tough player to keep, having been the third-string left tackle over the past week. Would the Bears carry five tackles on their roster? Would they rather keep Bill Murray as a backup interior lineman? But can you cut a 2024 third-rounder who has been spoken highly of this offseason? Would he get claimed? Could he be a trade chip? It could be a tough decision, as Poles likely would not want to give up on Amegadjie just yet. Benedet has likely worked his way onto the roster — it would be pretty stunning to go from possible starting left tackle to getting cut. Bates has had a nice camp and, most importantly, stayed healthy. He’s the backup center. Doug Kramer could go to IR. Newman has impressed the personnel staff, as director of player personnel Trey Koziol said on the broadcast.

Defensive end (6)

Montez Sweat, Dayo Odeyingbo, Dominique Robinson, Austin Booker, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Daniel Hardy

It was a good sign that Robinson played Friday night after suffering an injury against Buffalo. Booker did not, and Johnson said he’ll be out a few weeks with a knee injury, which leads to an extra defensive end making the team. Kpassagnon, signed at the start of camp, has gotten a lot of reps and is comfortable with Dennis Allen’s scheme. Poles spoke highly of Hardy’s special teams abilities during the Bears-Chiefs broadcast, and then Hardy had a strip-sack, which earned praise postgame from Johnson. If there is a position that might be worth scouring the waiver wire, it’d be edge rusher, as there’s not a ton of depth here.

Defensive tackle (5)

Grady Jarrett, Gervon Dexter, Andrew Billings, Chris Williams, Shemar Turner

The notable cut is Zacch Pickens, a third-round pick from 2023. Pickens’ injury last season limited him, and the Bears’ additions at the position have moved him down the depth chart. The personnel department could point to Williams being a great find, while Pickens hasn’t worked out to this point — but if the team still believes in him, he could get to the practice squad. Jonathan Ford has flashed since joining the team late last season and could be a factor, but is also a likely practice-squad candidate. One note: Billings was playing in the second half while most of the “roster locks” were out. Maybe he just needed some more reps.

Linebacker (5)

Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Ruben Hyppolite, Noah Sewell, Amen Ogbongbemiga

It’s pretty straightforward at linebacker. The only real question is whether Hyppolite or Sewell is the starting strongside linebacker in Week 1. It has been Sewell all summer, but Hyppolite played well against Buffalo. Both started alongside Edwards against K.C. with Edmunds getting the night off after sustaining an injury in Wednesday’s practice. Ogbongbemiga is battling an injury, so that’s something to watch. Practice squad options include Carl Jones Jr., Power Echols and Swayze Bozeman.

Cornerback (6)

Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon, Nahshon Wright, Josh Blackwell, Nick McCloud

Terell Smith’s injury was brutal for the third-year pro who had been playing really well, putting up ball production, especially against Miami. That opens a spot, and the Bears could keep seven corners if Johnson isn’t 100% ready for Week 1. Wright had been the story of camp but had a rough night against the Chiefs. He was flagged for two penalties and gave up a touchdown. Was it bad enough to cancel out what we’ve seen this summer? Or do the Bears look for corners on the waiver wire? McCloud has come on of late. He’s a veteran and has experience at the nickel position. Another name to consider is Tre Flowers, who has 44 career starts and also made some plays in camp. Not listed is fifth-round pick Zah Frazier, who missed all of training camp and the preseason for personal reasons. He was spotted at Wednesday’s practice, at least a good sign that he’s in the facility, but Ben Johnson said after the game that Frazier isn’t any closer to returning, which doesn’t sound like someone who should take up an initial roster spot. Similarly, would another team claim him? He could get to the practice squad.

Safety (4)

Kevin Byard, Jaquan Brisker, Jonathan Owens, Elijah Hicks

There aren’t many questions at safety. Brisker has had a stellar summer, and Owens and Hicks are experienced special teamers with starting experience. In May, Tysheem Johnson and Major Burns seemed the most likely undrafted rookies to make a run at the roster, but Burns was waived from injured reserve, and Johnson has been battling an injury of his own. Alex Cook would be the practice-squad option at safety.

Specialists (3)

K Cairo Santos, P Tory Taylor, LS Scott Daly

The Bears bring back last year’s kicking operation and should feel very good about it. Rookie Luke Elkin could be on the emergency list at long snapper after spending the spring and summer with the Bears. Duvernay is the top option at returner, with Blackwell as a backup.

