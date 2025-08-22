Rebuilding motorcycles offers Libertyville firefighters a new way to cope with stress

Looking for new ways to support the well-being of its 45-member crew, the Libertyville Fire Department recently joined an innovative program that has members rebuilding motorcycles together. Here’s the crew with the finished bikes, along with Chester, the department’s comfort dog. Courtesy of Motorcycle Missions

First responders in suburban towns like Libertyville may not get the relentless number of calls as their big-city counterparts, but the emotional toll can be just as serious.

From major crashes to pediatric emergencies to other life-and-death situations, firefighter/paramedics face incidents that can weigh heavily on them.

Through the nonprofit Motorcycle Missions, the crew spent months transforming three broken-down bikes into custom showpieces — a team-building project aimed at fostering conversation, relieving stress and easing the weight of repeated exposure to trauma.

“Libertyville isn’t a quaint neighborhood community when it comes to responding to emergencies. We’re pushing about 5,500 calls a year, and we see it all,” Libertyville Fire Chief Mike Pakosta said. “So, any opportunity to help our personnel decompress and manage their mental health is a win.”

Up to 20% of firefighters and paramedics meet the criteria for post-traumatic stress at some point in their careers, according to the U.S. Fire Administration — a rate comparable to combat-exposed military personnel.

Pakosta heard about Motorcycle Missions through a friend of a friend of Darin Chartier, a Libertyville resident and president of the Texas-based organization.

Building bikes, building bonds

Libertyville firefighter/paramedic Nolan Ahlgrim and Lt. Tom Pitel working on one of the bikes. Courtesy of Motorcycle Missions

“Our mission is to help first responders — firefighters/paramedics, EMTs, nurses, police officers and military veterans who are suffering from psychological trauma,” Chartier said. “We do that in a number of ways, including motorcycle rebuilding projects.”

Libertyville became only the second department in the country to participate. Working in teams at each of the town’s three fire stations, members stripped down the old, worn-out motorcycles, designed their own custom looks, and rebuilt them over several months.

Chartier said the transformations are incredible.

“You look at it and think you can’t make anything out of it,” he said. “The team takes it apart, comes up with a theme, and rebuilds it. Even people who didn’t care about motorcycles got involved in the design.”

Participants picked everything from paint colors to seat stitching. The builds cost between $3,500 and $5,000 each, covered by private and corporate donors. The process takes about five months, and departments keep the bikes for about a year before they’re sold or raffled to fund future projects.

A focus on mental health

From left, Libertyville firefighter/paramedic Nolan Ahlgrim, Lt. Jon Diedrich, and firefighter/paramedic Joe Moya at work restoring one of the bikes. Courtesy of Motorcycle Missions

Motorcycle Missions was created to give first responders a chance to build camaraderie around something other than emergency calls.

With firefighters living together on 24-hour shifts, it’s easy to imagine the group spending time watching sports, eating together and just hanging out. But Pakosta says that’s not always the case, especially in the age of smartphones. It’s not uncommon for members to isolate between calls.

That’s not ideal, especially for people dealing with emotional distress.

Deputy Chief Steve Holtz said the department has been working to address mental health more openly in recent years.

“For years, we didn’t fully recognize the effect the stress of the job had,” Holtz said. “Now we have a resiliency committee and more resources. Motorcycle Missions is another option.”

Beyond the firehouse

One of the refurbished bikes includes a sidecar for Chester, the Libertyville Fire Department’s comfort dog. Courtesy of Motorcycle Missions

Firefighter Ryan Nowakowski says he would recommend the program to other first responders.

“It was a great experience that brought us together for something fun outside the firehouse. It was nice to work with my brothers and sister on a challenge that wasn’t work-related,” Nowakowski said. “I think it built stronger bonds because it wasn’t just about building a bike. We got to spend time getting to know each other on a more personal level.”

The bikes are on display in the lobby of Station #1, 1551 N. Milwaukee Ave. The public is welcome to stop in for a look. They’ll also be showcased at the department’s annual open house from 1 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Pakosta said the experience has been positive for everyone involved.

“It’s a lot of work, but good work,” he said. “It’s definitely something we’d consider doing again.”

Motorcycle Missions marks its 10th anniversary next year. More information is available at motorcyclemissions.org.

Motorcycle Missions gets fire department members to rebuild motorcycles together. Courtesy of Motorcycle Missions

