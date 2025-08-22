Memories flow for Cubs, with Sandberg memorial and Hendricks reunion

Former Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks will start against his former team Sunday, the Angels announced Friday. AP

This was a day of memories for the Cubs, from the memorial service for Ryne Sandberg at Old St. Patrick's Church in Chicago to Kyle Hendricks reminiscing about his former team in Anaheim.

Before the Cubs opened a nine-game road trip with a 3-2 victory on Friday, the Angels announced Hendricks would start and face his former team on Sunday. He was originally slated to pitch Monday, after the Cubs left town.

Following 11 seasons with the Cubs, Hendricks, an Orange County native, has posted a 6-8 record and 4.93 ERA for the Angels this season. Before Friday's game, Hendricks gushed about his years playing on the North Side.

“It's just so special. The fans are always there,” Hendricks said. “So that's what really makes it unique and special. But, when you start winning ballgames, you're playing meaningful games right now into September, you see.

“You see when you turn on the TV and it's the only day game on a Friday, when we're sitting here in the clubhouse. The whole place is packed, you can feel the energy. It's just such a special, unique place. You don't really feel that anywhere else you go.”

During an interview with Marquee Sports Network, Hendricks revealed his parents made a trip to see Cubs games at Wrigley Field this season, even though he's no longer on the team.

“It really just got to be like a family for me,” Hendricks said. “All the employees, all the staff, everyone around the stadium — they're there every single day, just like us. So those are really the things I remember, the relationships and the people.

“Obviously, outside of that, all the teammates I came across and all the winning we got to do over the years there. Just some really special memories that, of course, us as teammates will remember forever.”

There were different type of memories when Friday's game began. Kyle Tucker hit his first home run since July 19 in the first inning. Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his first homer since July 23 in the ninth inning to put the Cubs ahead 3-2, before Daniel Palencia retired the side in order to end the game.

In his second at-bat, Tucker struck out with the bases loaded. He later caught a popup near the right-field foul line and collided with Nico Hoerner but hung onto the ball.

Javier Assad got the start for the Cubs. Earlier in the day, Assad was recalled from Triple-A Iowa while reliever Ryan Brasier went on the 15-day injured list with a left groin strain.

Assad completed 6 innings, allowing just 2 hits and 1 run on a solo home run by former White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada. A second Moncada homer off Andrew Kittredge tied the game at 2-2 in the seventh inning.

The Cubs have used six starting pitchers this week because of the doubleheader, but manager Craig Counsell said before the game he does not plan to stick with a six-man rotation.

Meanwhile, family, fans and baseball legends gathered Friday morning to pay tribute to Sandberg, who died July 28 at age 65 after battling cancer.

Broadcaster Bob Costas was one of the featured speakers. He mentioned some of the faces in the crowd, such as Andre Dawson, Billy Williams, Joe Torre, Ozzie Smith and Jim Thome. Rick Sutcliffe, Shawon Dunston, Gary Matthews, Fergie Jenkins, Kerry Wood and Frank Thomas could also be spotted in the seats.

Costas recounted the famous “Ryne Sandberg Game” in 1984, when Sandberg homered twice to tie a game against the Cardinals, in a national game of the week against the Cardinals. He also paid tribute to Sandberg's humble nature.

“(He requested) a statue of him in fundamental position, ready to make any play, including the routine play,” Costas said. “A man who made history without histrionics.”

Sandberg's children, Lindsey and Justin, told stories about their father's competitive and playful nature. Agent Jimmy Turner told the story of an elaborate prank Sandberg pulled on the golf course.

“Humble, salt of the earth, didn't focus the light on him, but turns and focuses the light on others,” Father Thomas Hurley said of the Cubs legend.

